Manlius issued $415,000 Illinois EPA loan for water treatment plant upgrades

The Village of Manlius was issued a $415,544.40 loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for upgrades to its water treatment plant. The village also received a $207,772.25 principal forgiveness for the loan.

The funds will be used to install water main and a backwash sand filter drying structure at the plant.

This project is expected to help provide safe and reliable drinking water to customers by replacing deteriorated mains and making it easier to dispose of used up filter media.

Manlius’ loan is a part of more than $571 million in loans that Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim announced for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

“This funding represents clean drinking water for Illinois residents, technology to reduce environmental impacts from stormwater and wastewater, and the creation of good paying local jobs,” Kim said.

Illinois EPA’s state revolving funds includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program, which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program, for drinking water projects.