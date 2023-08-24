Prairie State Legal Services to host Sept. 8 board meeting

The Prairie State Legal Services board of directors will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in its Rockford office, 303 N. Main St., Suite 600, Rockford. The meeting is open to the public.

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. provides representation to low-income and elderly individuals and families in 36 counties in Northern and Central Illinois. To be eligible for free services, clients must meet certain guidelines.

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. offices are located in Bloomington, Galesburg, Joliet, Kankakee, Moline, Ottawa, Peoria, Rockford, Waukegan, West Chicago and Woodstock.