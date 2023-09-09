IVCC to offer cyber safety course in October

IVCC will offer a two-hour class aimed at keeping families and children safe on the internet twice in October through the Continuing Education Department.

Participants will learn to identify risks to children, understand how to protect them and how to respond to the growing cybercrime threat presented through social media, cell phones, game consoles or at home.

The course is taught by Computer Networking and Information Technology Professor Garrick Whitehead, a former Chicago police officer with more than 20 years of experience in information technology.

Cyber Safety Awareness will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and Oct. 18 on the main campus, Room CTC 208.

Educators and other professionals are eligible for personal development credit by taking the course. Additionally, schools or businesses interested in offering the program for employees should contact Jennifer Scheri at 815-224-0390.

Register for the Oct. 4 session (ID 11252) or the Oct. 18 session (ID 11253) at www.ivcc.edu/enroll.

Tuition is $19 per session. For information, contact continuingeducation@ivcc.edu or call (815) 224-0427.