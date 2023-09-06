Peru Federal Savings Bank donates $25,000 to Saint Bede Academy

Peru Federal Savings Bank recently presented a $25,000 donation to help complete phase three of St. Bede Academy’s Capital Campaign and Legacy Project to renovate the academy building.

The renovations in the north corridor of the first floor took place over the summer and were completed by the start of school.

Since 2014, more than $12 million in funds and work as been completed for Saint Bede’s Legacy Project Capital Campaign.

The process included Phase One: Fire/Life Safety Improvements and the Gateway Arch, Phase Two: the Perino Science Center and Phase Three: the Academy renovations on the second floor and the recently completed north hallway on the first floor.

The Academy said it needs $1 million in donations to complete renovations on the first floor and Phase Three.

The renovations to the academy include classrooms overhauled and new teacher collaboration spaces added. Infrastructure upgrades include lighting, heating, cooling, electrical, new windows, new lockers, classroom furnishings and state of the art technology Viewsonic boards.

“St. Bede is blessed by the generous gift we have received from Peru Federal as we work to complete the academy renovations”, said Abbot Michael Calhoun, OSB, “We are grateful for their support and trust in our mission, our students and our future.”

Calhoun and Superintendent Eve Postula were present to accepted the donations from the local business.