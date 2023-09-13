Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report: August 2023

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report for the month of August 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The report included the following statistics for calls during the month:
Warrant, paper services and attempt: 226
Accident: 25
DUI arrests: 0
Civil citations: 0
Traffic citations: 12
Criminal citations: 7
Civil complaints: 10
Traffic stops: 53
Security checks: 9
Motorist assist: 35
Alarms: 9
Transports: 26
Domestic/child custody: 24
Assisting other agencies (fire and ambulance): 28
Offenders processed: 32
Total calls for service: 747