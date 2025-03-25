La Michoacana reopens mini spot in Streator

La Michoacana has reopened its mini location in the Streator Liquor & More parking lot, 402 N. Bloomington St. (Derek Barichello)

La Michoacana has reopened its mini location in the Streator Liquor & More parking lot, 402 N. Bloomington St.

The location will sell sweet treats, such as ice cream and churros, as well as tacos – pastor, steak, chicken and chorizo.

The location will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.