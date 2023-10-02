Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to meet Oct. 5 in Princeton

Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program this month is on paper piecing and will be presented by Guild Member Yvonne Morman. Paper piecing has been around for more than 100 years and is a type of foundation piecing where you sew patches directly onto a template or foundation.

Morman will demonstrate how to paper piece without ripping papers to be able to reuse the pattern.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 fee for this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24 which is prorated to the month you join.

For information, call co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.