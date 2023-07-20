July 21, 2023
Princeton Rotary Club receives District 6420′s ‘World Series of Giving’ award

Local Rotary Club received two awards from District 6420

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Princeton Rotarians Cathy Foes, Tim Remy, Wayne Peacock, former District Governor Laura Kann, District 6420 Foundation Chair Kathy Kwiatt-Hess, World Series of Giving organizer James MacMurdo and District Governor 2023-24 Dave Emerick. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright )

The Princeton Rotary Club was announced as Rotary District 6420′s “World Series of Giving” competition winner.

The friendly competition ranks the 43 district clubs in five divisions by aggregate per capita giving to the Annual Fund and PolioPlus.

The club was presented an engraved Louisville Slugger baseball bat in Rotary colors on Sunday, July 16, at Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Princeton Rotary Club also received a “Best Website” award during a meeting on Tuesday, July 18. The award acknowledges a website with public image guidelines that shares information with Rotarians and perspective members.

For more information on the local Rotary Club, visit princetonrotaryclub.com.

