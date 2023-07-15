Streator library to host emoji scavenger hunt starting July 17

The Streator Public Library will be celebrating National Emoji Day on Monday, July 17, with a weeklong scavenger hunt of emojis hidden around the library.

The library, 130 S. Park St., also will be focusing on art as its new subject theme.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17: Drama Camp: Day 9. Learn about drama with a group of like-minded peers. Participants must be registered.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17: Story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 17: Toddler Time. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Creative writing session. Tell a story using fun words and phrases premade for you. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Lego Club. Build, stack and create.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Life-size Clue: “Stranger Things.” Sign up for a game of life-sized Clue that’s based around “Stranger Things.” Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Cozy Mystery Book Club. Check with the desk to see what book the library is featuring this month.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Madd’s Crafts. Participate in making a mad cool craft with friends at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Anime Club. Join the library to talk about everything anime and manga.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20: Artist Workshop: Drawing. A critiquing session where all artists are welcomed to share their art and comments.

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20: Thriller matinee. Summer Thursday’s special event. Catch an action movie at the library. This week’s movie is “007: Die Another Day.”

9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 21: Drama Camp: Day 10. Learn about drama with a group of like-minded peers. Participants must have registered.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21: Painting Academy. The library invites you to come out for a night full of colors.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22: Beach Towel Tie Dye. Come tie-dye your beach towel for summer. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22: DND Session 3. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. The last summer session. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.