July 15, 2023
The Times
Streator library to host emoji scavenger hunt starting July 17

Library also will highlight art throughout the week as its theme

By Shaw Local News Network
The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library will be celebrating National Emoji Day on Monday, July 17, with a weeklong scavenger hunt of emojis hidden around the library. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will be celebrating National Emoji Day on Monday, July 17, with a weeklong scavenger hunt of emojis hidden around the library.

The library, 130 S. Park St., also will be focusing on art as its new subject theme.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17: Drama Camp: Day 9. Learn about drama with a group of like-minded peers. Participants must be registered.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17: Story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 17: Toddler Time. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Creative writing session. Tell a story using fun words and phrases premade for you. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Lego Club. Build, stack and create.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Life-size Clue: “Stranger Things.” Sign up for a game of life-sized Clue that’s based around “Stranger Things.” Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Cozy Mystery Book Club. Check with the desk to see what book the library is featuring this month.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Madd’s Crafts. Participate in making a mad cool craft with friends at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Anime Club. Join the library to talk about everything anime and manga.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20: Artist Workshop: Drawing. A critiquing session where all artists are welcomed to share their art and comments.

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20: Thriller matinee. Summer Thursday’s special event. Catch an action movie at the library. This week’s movie is “007: Die Another Day.”

9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 21: Drama Camp: Day 10. Learn about drama with a group of like-minded peers. Participants must have registered.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21: Painting Academy. The library invites you to come out for a night full of colors.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22: Beach Towel Tie Dye. Come tie-dye your beach towel for summer. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22: DND Session 3. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. The last summer session. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

Streator
