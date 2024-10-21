Illinois Valley Favorite Farm Photo Contest

Now through October 25, you’re invited to upload your favorite photo captured on the farm. Then from October 26 through November 5, our readers will vote for their favorite. We want to see those moments with your tractors, cows, chickens, grandkids or that beautiful sunset behind the barn!

All submitted photos will appear in a special section which will be published in NewsTribune, The Times, and Bureau County Republican on November 23 and 24. The photo that receives the highest number of votes will be featured on the cover of the section and will win a gift card.

Don’t miss your chance to participate, upload your favorite photo today!

ENTER HERE.

Thanks to our special sponsors:

McDonald’s - Spring Valley, Mendota, Princeton

Eureka Savings Bank

River Valley Coop