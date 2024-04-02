April 02, 2024
Nominate a First Responder and you could win

By Brent Maring
Thank You, First Responders promo

Thank You, First Responders

On May 2, 2024, Shaw Local News Network will publish “Thank You, First Responders” across many of our publications. The “Thank You, First Responders” Contests ask Bureau County Republican, NewsTribune and The Times readers for nominations of outstanding first responders in their local areas. One entrant will be chosen at random in each contest and receive a $100 Visa gift card! Enter in your publication’s contest below by April 14!

Enter the Bureau County Republican Contest HERE.

Enter the NewsTribune Contest HERE.

Enter The Times Contest HERE.

Thank you to all our special sponsors below:

Title:
Bureau County Health Department

Supporting:
Al Cioni Ford

City of Peru

Debo Ace Hardware

Eagles Lodge 645 - Streator

Energy Specialists Co

Landmark Realty of Illinois, LLC.

Maze Lumber

McDonald's - Spring Valley, Mendota, Princeton

Peru Federal Savings Bank

SGKR Law

Steak n Shake

Sullivans Foods