Nominate a First Responder and you could win

On May 2, 2024, Shaw Local News Network will publish “Thank You, First Responders” across many of our publications. The “Thank You, First Responders” Contests ask Bureau County Republican, NewsTribune and The Times readers for nominations of outstanding first responders in their local areas. One entrant will be chosen at random in each contest and receive a $100 Visa gift card! Enter in your publication’s contest below by April 14!

Enter the Bureau County Republican Contest HERE.

Enter the NewsTribune Contest HERE.

Enter The Times Contest HERE.

Thank you to all our special sponsors below: