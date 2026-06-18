2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year: La Salle-Peru’s Vicky Tejada

La Salle-Peru's Vicky Tejada is the 2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year after scoring an area-best 25 goals and helping the Cavaliers improve by 10 wins. (Scott Anderson)

Vicky Tejada grew up playing soccer with her cousins at family reunions and parties, but she did not join an official team until she was in sixth grade.

Despite the late start to organized soccer, Tejada was a strong player from the start.

“I was pretty good right off the bat, only due to my speed,” Tejada said. “Because of my speed, I would beat a lot of players, and I would just score. I’m a very aggressive player, so that helped a lot.”

Tejada soon joined the Astra Soccer Academy out of Mendota and continued to improve.

“I thought if I really loved the sport and I really tried and I kept practicing that I could get to where I wanted to be and catch up from all those years that I missed,” Tejada said.

Tejada did more than catch up.

She became a standout high school player.

As a senior at La Salle-Peru this spring, Tejada scored an area-best 25 goals to go along with seven assists to help the Cavaliers to 11 wins.

She was voted Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional and All-Interstate 8 Conference.

For all she accomplished this season, Tejada is the 2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Tejada is the third La Salle-Peru player to earn the honor, joining Sabrina Poole (2018) and Danica Scoma (2023 and 2024).

“Vicky was dominant this year,” L-P coach Christin Pappas said. “It was an incredible season where she was our top goal scorer and tied for most assists.

“Vicky is the definition of a player who elevates her entire team. I am excited to see her continued growth.”

L-P's Vicky Tejada and Rochelle's Evelyn Garcia run after the ball during a game this season at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Tejada started the season strong by scoring both goals in a season-opening 2-0 win over Mendota. In the fourth game of the season, she scored five goals in a win over Streator.

“For me, dribbling, keeping the ball close to me, and then exploding with my speed helps me be able to get good shots on goal, Tejada said.

She kept scoring all spring.

“Her greatest strengths are her vision, work rate and pure attacking instinct,” Pappas said. “She is a clinical finisher who excels at creating her own space on the field.”

Besides finishing on goal, Tejada contributed in other ways in the midfield for the Cavaliers.

“Beyond scoring, Vicky controlled the tempo of the game and elevated the play of everyone around her,” Pappas said.

Tejada also brought key intangibles to the Cavs, providing leadership and playing with what Pappas described as “incredible passion.”

After L-P managed just one victory last season, Tejada organized her teammates to play indoor soccer in DeKalb over the winter. The Cavs made a 10-win improvement this season.

“I was very nervous about how this season was going to go due to last season, but I knew it was going to go better,” Tejada said. “I made an indoor team so we could get some extra practices. I feel like that helped us connect way more, and our bond as a team has gotten way better.”

Tejada will continue her career at Aurora University.

“It means a lot to me knowing that I started so late,” Tejada said about playing at the next level. “I just can’t wait to see what it brings me.”

Pappas expects her to succeed at Aurora.

“I believe she can make an immediate impact at the next level, especially if she is both supported and challenged,” Pappas said. “She is a fierce competitor who never backs down. Aurora is lucky to have her.”