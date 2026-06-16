Johnathon Stunkel, Carson Rowe earn IHSBCA First-Team All State: NewsTribune sports briefs

Putnam County's Johnathon Stunkel (3) pitches in the sectional championship game. Stunkel was voted Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A First-Team All State. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Putnam County senior Johnathon Stunkel and Henry-Senachwine Carson Rowe were voted Class 1A First-Team All State by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Stunkel hit .438 with seven home runs, five triples, 14 doubles, 49 runs and 39 RBIs while going 9-3 on the mound with a 1.42 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings to lead the Panthers to a runner-up finish in Class 1A.

Rowe hit .526 with four home runs, four triples, 23 doubles, 42 runs and 31 RBIs while winning four games as a pitcher with a 2.53 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower was an honorable mention pick in Class 1A.

Carson Rowe

Four Fieldcrest players earn All-HOIC

Four Fieldcrest baseball players earned spots on the All-Heart of Illinois Conference Team.

Pitcher Layten Gerdes and infielder Drew Overocker were voted to the second team, while outfielder Eli Gerdes and infielder Lucas Anson were honorable mention picks.

Bureau Valley players earn Lincoln Trail honors

Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower and juniors Aiden Litherland and Drake Taylor were voted First Team All-Lincoln Trail Conference.

Litherland, Philhower, Carson Michlig and Tyler Donnelly earned LTC All Academic.

In softball, seniors Emily Wright and Kadyn Haage were selected All-LTC First Team, while senior Abigail Jamison was honorable mention.

Wright, Jamison, Danicka Benavidez, Margaret Besler, Avery Bopes, Ali Carrington, Gabryelle Trujillo, Kloey Trujillo and Katrina Wahl were LTC All Academic.

IVCC offering volleyball, basketball camps

IVCC is holding volleyball and basketball camps this summer.

Volleyball camp for students in second grade through high school is June 29-30 at IVCC. Coach Kate Vigars and Eagle players will teach passing and setting techniques, skills and game strategies.

Players in grades 2-4 have camp from 8-10 a.m., grades 5-7 are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and junior high and high school students have camp from 1:30-3 p.m.

Cost is $40.

Basketball camp for players in grades 2-8 is July 27-30 at IVCC.

Coach Chris Herman and players will teach shooting, ball handling, passing, team play and defensive concepts.

Players in grades 2-4 will have camp from 9-10:30 a.m. and grades 5-8 will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Cost is $50.

For more information or to register, visit www.ivcceagles.com.