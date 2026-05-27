Henry softball loses 3-1 to West Central in sectional semi: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

West Central 3, Henry-Senachwine 1: Harper Schrock hit an RBI triple with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Mallards couldn’t complete the comeback in a Class 1A Williamsville Sectional semifinal.

Brynna Anderson also tripled for Henry (15-11), while Addy Robbins scored a run.

Rachel Eckert pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Heat (32-2-1) advance to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Stark County and AlWood in Friday’s title game.