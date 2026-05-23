NewsTribune baseball regional preview

A look at all the baseball regionals involving NewsTribune-area teams.

Class 3A Metamora Regional

Schedule

Wednesday - No. 1 Metamora (23-8) vs. No. 8 Kankakee (10-24), 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Ottawa (18-11-1) vs. No. 5 La Salle-Peru (10-22), 7 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 10 a.m.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers open the postseason with a familiar foe in the rival Pirates. Ottawa swept L-P in a three-game Interstate 8 Conference series, winning 3-2 in eight innings, 8-4 and 10-0. … L-P is 2-8 in its last 10 games. … L-P (2013), Ottawa (2012), Metamora (2015) and Kankakee (1966) are all looking to end regional title droughts.

Next: Winner advances to the Washington Sectional to play the winner of the Galesburg Regional at 4:30 p.m., June 3.

Class 2A Mercer County Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 9 Mercer County (3-20) at No. 8 Sherrard (7-19), 11 a.m.

Wednesday - No. 1 Rockridge (27-7) vs. Mercer County/Sherrard winner, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday - No. 4 St. Bede (22-12) vs. No. 5 IVC (15-16), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: After losing in a Class 1A regional final last spring, the Bruins are up in 2A this season. St. Bede has won five 2A regional titles and made a run to the 2A state tournament in 2015. St. Bede won a 1A regional in 2024. … The Bruins are 6-4 in their last 10 games. … St. Bede coach Bill Booker said IVC, which won a regional title last year, plays a schedule full of larger teams. “We will hit the road to play a very good IVC team,” Booker said. “Their record hovers around .500 but their schedule is loaded and they play mostly 3A teamd during the season. They’re very athletic and can pitch it. … Rockridge, which went 12-0 in the Three Rivers Conference West Division, last won a regional in 2024. “This sure seems to nbe their year with 25-plus wins with multiple formidable arms and an overall really good, disciplined team,” Booker said.

Next: Winner goes to the IVC Sectional to play the winner of the Farmington Regional at 4 p.m. June 3.

St. Bede's Geno Dinges makes contact with the ball during a game earlier this season. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 10 Kewanee (3-27) at No. 7 Princeton (8-20), 4 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 2 Alleman (20-15) vs. Princeton/Kewanee winner, 4 p.m.

Thursday - No. 3 Hall (23-9-1) vs. No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (14-14), 4 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: Hall is very familiar with the field, having played every team in the regional. The Red Devils swept Kewanee (7-2, 16-6) and Princeton (10-0, 8-0) in Three Rivers Conference East Division play and also beat Monmouth-Roseville (13-3). Hall lost 9-4 to Alleman. “Anybody can beat anybody,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “Sounds like coach speak, sounds like cliches, but that’s a fact. We’ll see Mon-Rose. They’ve been hot as of late. We saw them a few weeks ago at our place. It’ll be a different game, I’m sure.” … Hall enters hot as winners of 13 of its last 14, while Princeton has lost 11 of its final 12. … The Tigers swept Kewanee (11-1, 14-5) in Three Rivers East play. … Hall and Alleman have postseason history. The Red Devils beat the Pioneers in a sectional final in 2018 and the Pioneers returned the favor in 2019. … Hall has won five regional titles since 2017.

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Eureka Regional at 6:30 p.m. June 3.

Class 2A Byron Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 9 Stillman Valley (4-21-1) at No. 8 Pecatonica (8-16-1), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 1 Byron (26-7) vs. Stillman Valley/Pecatonica winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Riverdale (15-9) vs. No. 5 Mendota (14-14), 6:45 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: Mendota has improved this spring under first-year coach Jim Eustice, winning 14 games after winning just nine last year. … Mendota lost to Riverdale 9-5 earlier this season. … The Trojans are looking to win their first regional title since 2009.

Next: Winner moves on to the Byron Sectional to play the winner of the Marengo Regional at 7 p.m. June 3.

Class 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 9 AlWood (12-16) at No. 8 Bureau Valley (14-14), 3 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 1 Putnam County (20-11) vs. Bureau Valley/AlWood winner, 4 p.m.

Thursday - No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (17-12) vs. No. 5 Midland (13-13), 4 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: Putnam County is looking to win its first regional title since 2022. … The Panthers were upset in a home regional final last spring. … Putnam County won five of its last six games entering the postseason. “I feel like we are in a good spot right now heading into the postseason,” PC coach Chris Newsome said. “We have a few practices in store for us before we start tournament play, so hopefully this allows us to clean up some loose ends mentally and get as close to 100% as possible physically. Over our last 10, we are 6-4. Of our losses, two came to Marquette, one to Hall and one to St. Bede. All three of those teams are 20-plus win 2A teams.” … PC ended the regular season with a 15-1 win over Bureau Valley, a possible semifinal opponent. The Panthers beat Annawan-Wethersfield 10-7 in eight innings and split with Midland (lost 7-3, won 13-1) in Tri-County Conference play. “Postseason is a different animal altogether,” Newsome said. “We could 10-run a team in the regular season, but if we don’t play well in the postseason, we could very well lose to that same team. … You just hope the experiences and lessons learned in the regular season pay dividends by preparing our guys for whatever postseason throws at us.”

Next: Winner moves on to the Putnam County Sectional to face the winner of the Somonauk Regional at 4:30 p.m. June 3.

Class 1A Amboy Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 9 Ashton-Franklin Center (4-21-1) at No. 8 Earlville (6-12), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 1 Parkview Christian (16-12) vs. Earlville/AFC winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Serena (11-12) vs. No. 6 Amboy (12-13), 7 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 1 p.m.

Worth noting: Earlville will have a 10-day layoff between the regular season and its postseason opener. … The Red Raiders lost their last three games.

Next: Winner goes to the Putnam County Sectional to play the winner of the Fulton Regional at 2 p.m. June 3.

Class 1A Fulton Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 10 Galva (6-14) at No. 7 Henry-Senachwine (13-17), No. 11 Stark County (7-26) at No. 6 Morrison (14-12), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 2 Orion (18-10) vs. Henry/Galva winner, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Fulton (15-8) vs. Morrison/Stark County winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: Henry won a regional title, its third in four years, as a No. 7 seed last spring. … The Mallards lost 1-0 to Stark County in their only game against a team in the field.

Next: Winner advances to the Putnam County Sectional to play the winner of the Amboy Regional at 2 p.m. June 3.

Class 1A Delavan Regional

Schedule

Monday - No. 9 Peoria Heights (4-20) at No. 8 Delavan (5-19), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday - No. 1 Tremont (31-2) vs. Delavan/Peoria Heights winner, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday - No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (21-11) vs. No. 5 Fieldcreset (11-16), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday - Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: Fieldcrest is 3-7 in its last 10 games. … The Knights beat Dee-Mack 2-1 and lost to Tremont 4-0.

Next: Winner moves on to the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional to play the winner of the LeRoy Regional at 4:30 p.m. June 3.