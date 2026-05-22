Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber runs top prelim time in 400: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Charleston: Henry-Midland senior Daniella Bumber ran the fastest preliminary time in the 400-meter dash Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston.

Bumber clocked 57.86 seconds with Bureau Valley sophomore Elise House right behind her in 58.14 seconds.

Both will run in Saturday’s finals.

Bumber also qualified for the finals in the 200 (seventh, 25.49) and the 4x100 relay (eighth, 50.26) along with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers. Bumber finished 15th in the 100 (12.71) and did not advance.

Frawley qualified for finals in the long jump (10th, 5.03) but did not advance in the 100 (16th, 12.76), Mitchell did not advance in the 100 hurdles (23rd, 16.35) or the high jump and Chambers did not advance in the long jump (22nd, 4.86).

Mitchell, Chambers and Frawley also ran with Piper Roach to finish 22nd in the 4x200 (1:49.35).

Lily Bosnich

St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich ran the second-best prelim time in both the 100 hurdles (15) and 300 hurdles (44.42), finishing behind Oregon sophomore Jillian Hammer (14.78, 44.09) in both events. Bosnich also ran the 100 (14th, 12.69) but did not advance.

The Storm’s Madisyn Shipp qualified for finals with the 11th-best prelim leap in the triple jump (10.61).

Amboy co-op’s Jillian Anderson cleared 1.58 meters to qualify for the high jump finals, while St. Bede’s Kijah Lucas bowed out at 1.5 meters.

Two Bureau Valley relays competed but did not advance. Maddie Wetzell, Abby Stabler, Gemma Moore and Harper Wetzell finished 18th in the 4x800 (10:15.63) and Moore, Stabler, Mya Shipp and House finished 39th in the 4x400 (4:21.28).

Amboy’s 4x100 of Alexa McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Anderson and Bella Yanos finished 34th in 52.1.

Also competing but not advancing were St. Bede’s Savannah Bray in the shot put (19th, 10.42), Bureau Valley’s Harper Wetzell in the 1,600 (47th, 5:37.97) and Mya Shipp (37th, 4.65), Amboy’s Yanos in the long jump (19th, 4.92) and Altaus in the 400 (23rd, 1:01.81) and Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan in the shot put (30th, 9.08) and discus (36th, 25.58).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Galesburg: Princeton senior Casey Etheridge qualified for the Class 2A state meet in three events out of the Galesburg Sectional.

Etheridge did not place top two in any of his three events but did beat the state-qualifying standard in all three.

He placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal record 39.76 seconds, took fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.4 seconds and ran with Ayden Agushi, Tyler VandeVenter and Gavin Lanham to finish ninth in the 4x400 in 3:30.01.

La Salle-Peru sophomore Aavery Hill advanced to state by winning the discus with a toss of 46.55 meters.

Also for the Cavaliers, Luca Verucchi, Eli Hammers, Griffin Hammers and Wyatt Kilday took eighth in the 4x400 but beat the state standard with a 3:29.77.

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 13, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Ali Carrington, Abby Jamison, Remie Marshall and Kadyn Haage all hit RBI doubles in the first inning as the No. 5-seeded Storm scored eight runs in the first inning on the way to a victory over the No. 4 Titans in a Class 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional semifinal.

Carrington was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, Marshall went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Haage was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run and Kloey Trujillo went 3 for 5, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Mallory Maubach-Williams was the winning pitcher as she gave up six runs (five earned) on 12 hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

BV (9-18) advances to play No. 1 Stark County in the title game at 4 p.m. Friday.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 15, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): Peyton Barto went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Wyatt Zellers was 1 for 2 and drove in three runs, Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Traxton Mattingly doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Stunkel was the winning pitcher for PC (20-11) as he allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Logan Philhower doubled and scored a run and Reid Maynard was 1 for 2 with an RBI for BV (14-23), while Drake Taylor was the losing pitcher.

Hall 12, Erie-Prophetstown 2 (5 inn.): Greyson Bickett went 3 for 4 with two doubles, scored three runs and drove in a run to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win on the road.

Jaxson Pinter was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Hall (23-9-1, 9-2 TRC East), while Braden Curran was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs.

Luke Bryant earned the win as he gave up two runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking none in five innings.

Moline 3, La Salle-Peru 2: Gavin Kallis was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

Ceyton Urbanski tripled and scored a run for L-P (10-22), while Geno Argubright took the loss on the mound.

Eureka 11, Princeton 1 (6 inn.): Stihl Brokaw went 2 for 3 with a double and a run as the Tigers lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

Ryan Jagers was the losing pitcher for Princeton (8-19).

BASS FISHING

At Fulton: Henry-Senachwine’s Jimmy Real and Gavin Loveless placed ninth in the Mississippi River (Pool 13) Sectional to advance to the state meet.

The Mallards hauled in five fish weighing 8.18 pounds.

At Channahon: La Salle-Peru saw its season end with a 13th-place finish at the Des Plaines River-Big Basin Marina Sectional.

The Top 10 teams advanced to state.

The Cavaliers reeled in 4.44 pounds of fish.