St. Bede baseball, softball beat Putnam County: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Putnam County 1: Gino Ferrari gave up one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking five in six innings Monday to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

AJ Hermes threw a perfect seventh inning to earn the save for St. Bede (18-8, 9-2 TCC).

Genoa Dinges went 3 for 3 and scored two runs for the Bruins, while Maks Baker was 2 for 2 and drove in two runs.

Traxton Mattingly went 2 for 3 with a triple and a run for the Panthers (15-10, 7-8), while Kade Zimmerlein was the losing pitcher.

Mendota 13, Indian Creek 4: Dane Doyle tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Shabbona.

Aden Tillman was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for Mendota (11-11), while Quinn Eddy was 1 for 1 with three walks and scored four runs.

Eddy also earned the win in relief, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks in 4⅔ innings.

Kaneland 12, La Salle-Peru 1: Jett Hill was 1 for 1 and scored a run as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

Gavin Kallis was the losing pitcher for L-P (9-18, 4-9 I-8).

South Beloit 6, Earlville 2: Declan Brennan doubled and scored two runs as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game at South Beloit.

Lane Rohrer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Earlville (6-11) and Aaden Browder was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Brimfield-Elmwood 15, Fieldcrest 5 (5 inn.): Layten Gerdes hit a two-run home run as the Knights lost a nonconference game on the road.

Lucas Anson was 1 for 1 with two walks and scored two runs for Fieldcrest (10-13) and was also the losing pitcher.

Woodland 4, Henry-Senachwine 3: Carson Rowe went 2 for 4 and scored two runs as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Rowe also was the losing pitcher for Henry (11-15, 5-10 TCC), allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 9, Putnam County 1: Emma Slingsby went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs as the Bruins earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Hannah Heiberger went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for St. Bede (24-4, 10-2 TCC), while Lily Bosnich was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and Ava Balestri hit a solo home run.

Macy Strauch threw a complete game to earn the win, giving up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Chloe Parcher doubled and drove in a run for PC (9-15, 6-9) and Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle.

Henry-Senachwine 21, Woodland 1 (4 inn.): Brooklynn Thompson went 3 for 3, drove in four runs and scored two runs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

Brynna Anderson was 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs for Henry (11-9, 9-6 TCC), while Addy Robbins doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Rachel Eckert earned the win as she gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Earlville 11, South Beloit 0: Addie Scherer threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference win at Rockford College.

Bailey Miller hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored two runs for Earlville (11-10), while Samantha Knauf was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run and Riley Kelly was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Mendota 6, Indian Creek 2: Sydney Tolley went 2 for 3 with a triple and scored a run as the Trojans earned a nonconference victory in Shabbona.

Leah Henkel and Eva Beetz each had a hit, a run and an RBI for Mendota (11-16). Beetz earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

Orion 13, Hall 12: The Red Devils scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning but their comeback came up short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Orion.

Bernie Larsen was 3 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs for Hall (7-20) and Avery Sondgeroth doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run and Charlie Pellegrini was 4 for 5 with a run and an RBI.

Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher.

Milledgeville 11, Bureau Valley 0 (6 inn.): The Storm did not record a hit in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Mallory Maubach-Williams took the loss in the circle for BV (8-14).

TRACK & FIELD

At Ottawa: The La Salle-Peru girls won four events as they scored 119 points to take home the title in the eight-team Illinois Valley Meet.

Mendota (70) placed fourth, St. Bede (45) was fifth, Hall (36) was sixth and Putnam County (35) was seventh.

Winners for the Cavaliers were Aubrey Urbanski in the 400 meters (1:07.92), Ryan Owczarek in the 3,200 (13:56.22), Natalia Hein in the 100 hurdles (17.17 seconds) and Aubrey Duttlinger, Mady Putman, Kiera Mertes and Natillie Wozniak in the 4x200 relay (1:52.67).

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won the long jump (4.83) and triple jump (10.9), while Jeniah Francis won the high jump (1.6) and Rylee Woods won the pole vault (2.44).

For the Bruins, Bentlea Ernat won the 800 (2:41.24) and Maggie Arkins, Sadie Dugosh, Ella Lamboley and Kijah Lucas won the 4x400 (4:41.59).

In the boys meet, L-P tallied 127 points to finish behind Ottawa (155). Mendota (48) was fourth, Putnam County (34) was sixth, Hall (33) was seventh and St. Bede (22) was eighth.

For the Cavs, Caleb Currie won the triple jump (12.19 meters), Aavery Hill won the discus (48.9), Gianni Verucchi won the 3,200 (10:32.22) and Zachary Pescetto, Anthony Padilla, Joseph Wick and Jaime Gonzalez won the 4x800 (9:03.2).

Mendota’s Berat Imeri won the 800 in 2:12.63.

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez won the shot put (15.54).

At El Paso: Fieldcrest placed 11th in the 12-team Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

Braydin Eplin led the Knights as he finished fourth in the discus (43.87).

At Galva: Andrew Roth won the 110-meter hurdles (15.4 seconds) and took second in the 300 hurdles (41.79) as Bureau Valley placed third in the 11-team Pam Foley Invite.

Roth also ran with Keenyn Richter, Tucker Shane and Morgan Mahnesmith to finish second in the 4x100 (44.58).

GIRLS SOCCER

Dixon 4, Mendota 1: Janelle Rodriguez scored the Trojans’ lone goal in a loss in Mendota.

Hayley Diaz made seven saves for Mendota.

La Salle-Peru 1, DePue-Hall 1: The Cavaliers and Little Giants played to a draw in a nonconference game in La Salle.