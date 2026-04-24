Esten Otero’s 2 HRs power Mendota baseball to win: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Mendota 13, Kewanee 2 (5 inn.): Esten Otero belted two home runs, drove in five runs and scored three runs to power the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Cal Doyle went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs for Mendota (7-6, 2-5) and Dane Doyle was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Dane Doyle also was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Putnam County 11, Dwight 10: Carter Hochstatter hit a single to score Maddox Poole for a walkoff victory in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Poole went 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for PC (13-4, 6-2 TCC), while Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and a run and Traxton Mattingly was 1 for 5 and scored three runs.

Kade Zimmerlein earned the win in relief as he allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in one inning.

St. Bede 8, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5: Maks Baker went 2 for 4 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ranbir Saini doubled twice, scored a run and drove in a run for St. Bede (12-6, 5-0 TCC), while Gino Ferrari was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Geno Dinges was the winning pitcher.

Bureau Valley 11, West Central 1 (6 inn.): Blake Foster was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Reid Maynard went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for BV (7-6), while Drake Taylor was 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Dylan Howlett pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Newman 4, Hall 2: Jaxon Pinter doubled and drove in a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Braden Curran was 2 for 4 with a run for Hall (10-8-1, 4-2 TRC East) and also took the loss on the mound.

Yorkville Christian 14, Earlville 4 (5 inn.): The Red Raiders were held to three hits in a nonconference loss in Yorkville.

Hayden Spoonmore was the losing pitcher for Earlville (4-7).

Marquette 20, Henry-Senachwine 10 (6 inn.): Jacob Miller was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Carson Rowe went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Henry (7-11, 4-7 TCC), while Ben Meachum was the losing pitcher.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 2, Dwight 1: Ella Irwin scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Panthers a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Alexis Margis was 2 for 3 with a triple for PC (5-10, 3-6 TCC) and Bella Gibson doubled and scored a run.

Kennedy Holocker threw a complete game, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Princeton 9, Erie-Prophetstown 8: Keely Lawson went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Avah Oertel and Makayla Hecht each doubled and drove in two runs for Princeton (12-4, 40 TRC East).

Piper Hansen earned the win in the circle.

St. Bede 16, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): Jillian Pinter was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ava Balestri was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for St. Bede (16-4, 4-2 TCC), while Hannah Heiberger was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a run and Emma Slingsby was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Chipper Rossi threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks.

Earlville 17, Yorkville Christian 6: Savana Lawton went 2 for 5, drove in four runs and scored three runs to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Audrey Scherer was 2 for 5 with a triple, three runs and an RBI for Earlville (6-6), while Addie Scherer was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Addie Scherer also earned the win in the circle, giving up six runs (two earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Newman 9, Hall 8: The Red Devils allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.

Leah Burkart was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Hall (4-13, 2-4 TRC East), while Caroline Morris was 1 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher.

Kewanee 13, Mendota 10: Addison Perryman doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored two runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Eva Beetz had two doubles, two RBIs and a run for Mendota (6-10, 1-5 TRC East), while Lexie Saylor was 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Saylor also took the loss in the circle.

West Central 17, Bureau Valley 3: Emily Wright went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and an RBI as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Kadyn Haage scored a run and had an RBI for BV (6-7), while Mallory Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 4, Sterling 1: Avah Kyle and Olivia Sandoval scored two goals each as the Tigresses improved to 11-3 with a victory in Princeton.

Plano 4, Mendota 3; Kamilah Preciado scored two goals as the Trojans lost in Plano.

Janelle Rodriguez had a goal for Mendota (5-6-3), while Ariana Sanchez made 11 saves.

Limestone 1, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

TRACK & FIELD

At Plano: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams each placed third in the Plano Field of Dreams Meet.

In the boys meet, L-P’s Caleb Currie won the high jump (1.905 meters) and the triple jump (12.72m).

Also for the Cavaliers, Aavery Hill won the discus (50.27m), Griffin Hammers won the 400 meters (52.27 seconds) and Hammers, Luca Verucchi, Eli Hammers and Wyatt Kilday won the 4x800 relay (3:29.55).

Aubrey Duttlinger won the triple jump (10.74m) and long jump (5.29m) to lead the L-P girls, while Ryan Owczarek won the 3,200 (14:16.63) and Duttlinger, Mady Putnam, Kiera Mertes and Natillie Wozniak won the 4x200 (1:50.79).

At Granville: Sarah Wiesbrock won the 800, Sofie Borri won the 1,600 and Makenna Wrobleski won the long jump to help Putnam County to a victory in a triangular.

In the boys meet, Alex Rodriguez swept the throws with tosses of 15.71 meters in the shot put and 49.87 meters in the discus as the Panthers placed second.

Carter Baxter won the 800 (2:11.71) and the 1,600 (5:13.35) for PC.

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 9-13, Carl Sandburg 1-3: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby, winning 9-1 and 13-3.

In the opener, Callie Mertes was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, while Kaitlyn Anderson, Grace Pecchio and Lauren Harbison each had two hits and two RBIs.

Shae Simons was the winning pitcher.

In the second game, Harbison was 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run for IVCC (19-10, 12-5 Arrowhead), while Pecchio doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Ava Lambert was the winning pitcher.