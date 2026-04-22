Hall softball tops Newman for conference win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Hall 11, Newman 8: Ava Delphi hit a three-run homer to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Bernie Larsen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Hall (4-12, 2-3 TRC East), while Aubrie Pellegrini was 1 for 3 and scored three runs.

Madison Krewer was the winning pitcher.

Putnam County 15, Woodland 2 (5 inn.): Alexis Margis and Paige Tonioni each had three hits, two RBIs and two runs as the Panthers rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

Britney Trinidad went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for PC (3-10, 1-6 TCC).

Kennedy Holocker was the winning pitcher as she gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

St. Bede 14, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): Leah Griggs was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference win in Dwight.

Morgan Mercer was 1 for 2 and drove in three runs for St. Bede (16-4, 4-2 TCC), while Emma Slingsby went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Macy Strauch was the winning pitcher as she gave up one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Henry-Senachwine 9, Midland 1: Alaina Sprague went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Brynna Anderson doubled twice, drove in a run and scored a run for Henry (8-3, 7-2 TCC), while Allison Real was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Rachel Eckert earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Kewanee 11, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Lexie Saylor went 1 for 2 and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

She also was the losing pitcher for Mendota (5-8, 1-4 TRC East).

Abingdon-Avon 7, Bureau Valley 1: Kadyn Haage went 2 for 3 and scored a run as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Abingdon.

Emily Wright was 1 for 3 with an RBI for BV (6-5, 3-1 LTC), while Mallory Maubach-Williams took the loss in the circle.

Tremont 10, Fieldcrest 2: Olivia Bernardi doubled and drove in a run as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman went 1 for 3 and scored a run for Fieldcrest (0-7, 0-5 HOIC), while Jersey Modro took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): Ranbir Saini doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored a run to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Geno Dinges went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for St. Bede, while Gus Burr was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Gino Ferrari went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Ferrari was also the winning pitcher with five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

Putnam County 16, Woodland 0 (4 inn.): Johnathon Stunkel went 4 for 4 with a double, four runs and three RBIs as the Panthers cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

Traxton Mattingly went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs for PC (11-4, 4-2 TCC), while Kade Zimmerlein went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Maddox Poole earned the win with four shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out three.

Bureau Valley 6-17, Ridgewood 3-7: The Storm swept a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader on the road, winning 6-3 and 17-7 in six innings.

Logan Philhower doubled and scored two runs in the first game, while Drake Taylor was 2 for 3 with a run.

Philhower also was the winning pitcher, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

In the second game, Brandon Carrington went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs, while Taylor and Blake Foster each had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Foster was the winning pitcher for BV (6-5, 4-0 LTC).

Princeton 5, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Braden Shaw went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win on the road.

Noah Morton was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for Princeton (4-7, 2-2 TRC East).

Ryan Jagers earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Earlville 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: Daniel Hoffman was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory on the road.

Declan Brennan went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Earlville (3-6, 1-4 LTC), while Alex Portillo was 3 for 4 with two runs.

Aaden Browder was the winning pitcher as he gave up four runs (two earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Henry-Senachwine 7, Midland 3: Carson Rowe went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

He also pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Landon Harbinson went 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Henry (7-9, 4-5 TCC).

Sycamore 6, La Salle-Peru 4: The Cavaliers scored three runs in the top of the seventh but their rally fell short in an Interstate 8 Conference loss in Sycamore.

Monti Lorenzi and Nick Salazar each had two hits and an RBI for L-P (7-9, 2-2), while Gavin Kallis went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Jett Hill was the losing pitcher.

Newman 9, Hall 2: Greyson Bickett doubled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant was 1 for 3 with a run for Hall (10-7-1, 4-1 TRC East). He also took the loss on the mound.

Kewanee 8, Mendota 2: Cal Doyle went 2 for 3 and drove in a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Quinn Eddy was the losing pitcher for Mendota (6-6, 1-4 TRC East).

Tremont 4, Fieldcrest 0: Lucas May had the Knights’ lone hit in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Wenona.

Layten Gerdes was the losing pitcher for Fieldcreset (5-9, 2-3 HOIC) as he gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 8, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 5-14, Carl Sandburg 13-13: The Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Galesburg, losing the first game 13-5 and winning the second 14-13.

Adrian Arzola, Brady Romagnoli and Casey Clennon each homered in the first game, while Jason Campbell took the loss on the mound.

In the second game, the Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the wiun.

Owen Dunlap was 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs, while Nolan Hunter and Torii Chaney also homered.

Cade Baldauf earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit.