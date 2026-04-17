Sebastian Carlos breaks Mendota’s 400 record: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK & FIELD

At Rock Falls: Mendota senior Sebastian Carlos broke the school record in the 400-meter dash Thursday in a triangular against Rock Falls and Fulton.

Carlos clocked 49.59 seconds to break the old Trojan mark of 49.97 seconds set in 2009.

Other winners for the Trojans were Berat Imeri in the 800 meters (2:13.26) and Carlos Toribio in the 3,200 (11:29.67).

Mendota finished third.

In the girls meet, Mendota had five winners as the Trojans finished second.

Lumen Setchell won the 1,600 (6:03.99), Aliya DeLao won the 100 hurdles (20.91 seconds), Eliana Earnes won the 300 hurdles (1:03.66), Rylee Woods won the pole vault (2.29 meters) and Reagan Atherton won the long jump (4.78m).

At Amboy: The Bureau Valley boys and girls teams won in Amboy.

In the boys meet, Andrew Roth swept the hurdles, running a 15.75 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and a 41.53 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

BV tallied 181 points. Amboy co-op (82) was third and Hall (29) was fifth.

Other winners for the Storm were Keenyn Richter in the 200 (23.21), Alex Attig in the 400 (57.4), Maddox Moore in the 800 (2:09.26), Dawson Hulsing in the high jump (1.57m), Roth, Richter, Tucker Shane and Morgan Mahnesmith in the 4x100 relay (44.69) and Moore, Easton Taylor, Reid Kalapp and Alex Gallardo in the 4x800 (9:12.23).

Ian Hassler swept the throws for Amboy with tosses of 13.17 in the shot put and 46.95 in the discus.

In the girls meet, the Storm scored 206.5 points to win, the Clippers (148.5) were second and the Red Devils (33) were fourth.

BV won three relays with Caitlyn Egan, Mya Shipp, Abby Stabler and Elise House in the 4x200 (1:52.53), Gemma Moore, Stabler, Shipp and House in the 4x400 (4:24.44) and Maddie Wetzell, Stabler, Harper Wetzell and Moore in the 4x800 (10:35.96).

Also for the Storm, Eagan won the 300 hurdles (50.48), Summer Hamilton won the 1,600 (6:20.41) and Emma Mussche won the triple jump (9.49m).

Amboy’s Olivea Glasper won both throws with a 10.28 in the shout put and a 30.98 in the discus.

Other Amboy winners were Bella Yanos in the long jump (5.39), Jillian Anderson in the high jump (1.47), Alexa McKendry in the 100 hurdles (18.22), Grace Althaus in the 3,200 (14:22.98) and McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Anderson and Yanos in the 4x100 (51.45).

At Princeville: Taylor Frawley won the 200 in 26.66 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 5.09 meters as Henry-Midland placed third among five teams.

Alison Mitchell won the 100 hurdles for the Timberducks, while Mitchell, Frawley, Audrey Chambers and Piper Roach won the 4x200 (1:49.77).

In the boys meet, The Timberducks finished fourth among six teams. Brecken Pyles won the long jump (6.07m).

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 9, Coal City 6: Kelsey Frederick and Addison Piecha each launched a home run as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Frederick finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Piecha was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.

Makenzie Chamberlain went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for L-P (13-8), while Lydia Steinbach was 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Taylor Vescogni earned the win in the circle as she gave up six runs (three earned) on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

St. Bede 15, Woodland 0 (4 inn.): Lily Bosnich went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs as the Bruins extended their winning streak to nine games with a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ava Balestri hit a home run and drove in three runs for St. Bede (12-3, 3-2 TCC), while Jillian Pinter doubled, scored three runs and drove in two runs and Hannah Heiberger tripled, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Macy Strauch threw a one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking two.

Earlville 12, Putnam County 11 (8 inn.): Addie Scherer delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Red Raiders a nonconference victory in Earlville.

She finished with three singles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs.

Bailey Miller and Audrey Scherer also homered for Earlville (3-6). Miller had three hits, two RBIs and two runs and Audrey Scherer had three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Addie Scherer also earned the win in the circle as she pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

Ella Irwin was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs for PC (2-10) and Alexis Margis was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.

Kennedy Holocker was the losing pitcher.

Henry-Senachwine 15, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 2 (5 inn.): Brynna Anderson was a single shy of the cycle as the Mallards won big in a Tri-County Conference game on the road.

Anderson finished 4 for 4 with a home run, a triple and two doubles, driving in three runs and scoring four runs.

Brooklyn Thompson went 2 for 4 with a home run for Henry (7-3, 6-2 TCC), while Allison Real was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Rachel Eckert was the winning pitcher as she gave up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Kewanee 14, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Haven Rossi had two of the Red Devils’ three hits as they lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher for Hall (3-10, 1-3 TRC East).

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 4, Morris 1: Gavin Kallis struck out nine batters in 6⅔ innings to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Morris.

Braylin Bond went 1 for 2 and drove in two runs for L-P (6-7, 1-1 conference), while John Sowers was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Jett Hill went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Hall 16, Kewanee 6 (5 inn.): Jaxon Pinter was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Hall (9-6-1, 4-0 TRC East), while Jack Curran was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Geno Ferrari went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Noah Plym threw a complete game, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits.

Mendota 9, Princeton 1: Dane Doyle threw a complete game to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Doyle allowed one earned run on seven hits while striking out six and walking one.

Quinn Eddy went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI for Mendota (5-4, 1-3 TRC East), while Esten Otero doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in a run and Will Aughenbaugh was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Cayden Benavidez was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Princeton (3-7, 1-2), while Braden Shaw took the loss on the mound.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 6, Henry-Senachwine 5: The Rockets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to top the Mallards in a Tri-County Conference game.

Bobby Gaspardo was 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI for Henry (5-9, 3-5 TCC), while Carson Rowe was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Ashton Sprague was the losing pitcher in relief.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 7, Sandwich 0: Kamilah Preciado notched a hat trick as the Trojans shut out the Indians in Sandwich.

Laylie Denault and Janelle Rodriguez each had a goal and an assist for Mendota (4-5-3), while Addy Allensworth and Lupita Sandoval each scored a goal and Riley Erlenborn had two assists.

Alleman 3, Princeton 1: The Tigresses lost a match in Rock Island for their first loss of the season. Princeton is 9-1.

MEN’S GOLF

At Silvis: IVCC carded a 327 to place 15th among 16 teams in the Deere Hawk Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Chandler Creedon led the Eagles with a 4-over-par 74 to tie for 19th place.