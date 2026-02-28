L-P’s Kiely Domyancich goes 2-1 on first day of state wrestling: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Bloomington: La Salle-Peru senior Kiely Domyancich is one win away from a second state medal after going 2-1 on the first day of state Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Domyancich won her first match in the 125-pound bracket by 8-5 decision over Collinsville sophomore Londyn Long.

In the quarterfinals, Domyancich lost by 18-4 major decision to Oak Forest freshman Rain Scott.

Domyancich bounced back by pinning Rock Falls senior Ryleigh Eriks in the second round of wrestlebacks to advance to the final day of the tournament.

Domyancich, who placed fifth last year at 115, will face Lemont senior Molly O’Connor in the blood round on Saturday morning with the winner advancing to the medal rounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brimfield 66, Fieldcrest 37: The No. 3-seeded Knights saw their season end with a loss to the No. 2 Indians in the Class 2A Knoxville Regional championship.

Fieldcrest finishes 18-14.