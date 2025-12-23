L-P, Fieldcrest girls basketball win in Ottawa Holiday Tournament: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 53, Newark 20: Drew Depenbrock scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds Monday as the Cavaliers rolled to a victory in the bronze bracket semifinals at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament in Ottawa.

Alexus Hines contributed 14 points, four steals and four assists for L-P (4-7), which will face Seneca in the ninth-place game at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fieldcrest 57, IVC 54: Macy Gochanour poured in 34 points to lead the Knights to a victory in the silver bracket semifinals at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament in Ottawa.

Pru Mangan had 11 points and five steals and TeriLynn Timmerman added 10 points and six steals for Fieldcrest (8-7), which will face Joliet Catholic in the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bureau Valley 63, Kewanee 57: Brynley Doty scored 25 points to help the Storm rally for a nonconference victory in Kewanee.

Libby Endress had 13 points and Emily Wright added 12 points for BV (5-4), which overcame a 37-24 halftime deficit.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Bradley: Princeton junior Rylee Backes won the 105-pound bracket at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermaker Battle.

Backes pinned Lake Park’s Reese Nicolas in 1:54 in the championship match.

Also for the Tigresses, who placed ninth among the 23 teams, Jadeyn Klingenberg (125) placed second, Abby Harris (115) took third and Ava Wunderlich (190) finished fourth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 79, Genoa-Kingston 52: The Trojans cruised to a victory in a nonconference game in Mendota.