2025 NewsTribune Volleyball All-Area Team

A look at the top volleyball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

FIRST TEAM

Aubrey Duttlinger (Kevin Chlum)

Aubrey Duttlinger, La Salle-Peru, jr., OH: The 2025 NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year was a dominant force at the net, putting down an area-best 4.5 kills per set. She also led the Cavaliers in digs at 3.2 per set. Duttlinger, the Interstate 8 Conference co-MVP, led L-P to a 32-6 record, a share of the league title and a sectional final appearance.

Taylor Frawley

Taylor Frawley, sr., Henry-Senachwine, sr., L: Frawley was a steady presence in the back row for the 29-win Mallards. She averaged 4.5 digs per set, which ranked fifth in the area. She also had 476 receptions with 31 errors and served for 155 points and 20 aces. Frawley was named Tri-County Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

La Salle-Peru senior Kelsey Frederick (Brian Hoxsey)

Kelsey Frederick, La Salle-Peru, sr., MH: Frederick was a strong No. 2 hitting option for the Cavaliers, ranking 10th in the area at 2.9 kills per game. Frederick, an All-Interstate 8 Conference pick, also averaged 2.6 digs, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 aces per set. She helped L-P to 32 wins, a share of the I-8 title and a regional championship.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour poses for a photo on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fieldcrest High School. Gochanour is the NewsTribune's 2024-2025 girls basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, sr., S: Gouchanour executed the Knights’ 5-1 offense well, ranking second in the area in assists at 6.6 per set. She also contributed on defense with 3.4 digs per set. Gochanour finished with more than 1,400 career assists. She was named All-Heart of Illinois Conference second team.

Caroline Keutzer (Mike Vaughn)

Caroline Keutzer, Princeton, sr., OH: Keutzer was the top offensive weapon for the regional champion Tigresses, averaging 3 kills per set, which tied for seventh in the area. The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference pick also averaged 1.8 digs and 0.4 aces per set.

Myah Richardson

Myah Richardson, Putnam County, so., RS/S: Richardson did it all for the Panthers. She ranked third in the area in kills (3.8 per set), fourth in blocks (0.7), eighth in digs (4.1) and first in aces (0.8). She also contributed 2.1 assists per set. Richardson was named All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Henry-Senachwine senior Harper Schrock (Brian Hoxsey)

Harper Schrock, Henry-Senachwine, sr., RS: The Mallards’ career kills leader finished with another strong season, ranking second in the area in kills at 4.2 per set. She tied for fourth in the area in aces (0.4 per set). The Tri-County Conference Player of the Year finished with 802 career kills.

SECOND TEAM

Kaitlyn Coutts, Hall, jr., OH

Keighley Davis, Princeton, sr., MH

Mariyah Elam, Mendota, jr., MH

Emma Jereb, La Salle-Peru, sr., S

Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, sr., OH

Bailey Miller, Earlville, sr., OH

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley, sr., L

HONORABLE MENTION

Laylie Denault, Mendota, sr., OH; Brynley Doty, Bureau Valley, so., OH; Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, sr., L; Libby Endress, Bureau Valley, jr., S; Makayla Hecht, Princeton, sr., S; Keely Lawson, Princeton, sr., OH; Kijah Lucas, St. Bede, so., OH/MH; Charlie Pellegrini, Hall, sr., OH; Karmen Piano, La Salle-Peru, sr., L; Jillian Pinter, sr., St. Bede, MH; Nelle Potthoff, St. Bede, so., OH; Brooklynn Thompson, Henry-Senachwine, sr., OH; Anna Riva, La Salle-Peru, sr., OH; Sarah Wiesbrock, Putnam County, sr., L.