2025 NewsTribune area volleyball leaders

Henry-Senachwine's Harper Schrock hits the ball during a match this season. Schrock was second in the area in kills at 4.2 per set. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Chlum

A look at the volleyball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Henry-Senachwine and Fieldcrest.

KILLS

PlayersSetsKillsKills/set
Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)843784.5
Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)753124.2
Richardson (Putnam County)833193.8
Coutts (Hall)672313.4
Mangan (Fieldcrest)2503.3
Elam (Mendota)772363.1
Denault (Mendota)772333
Keutzer (Princeton)832503
Doty (Bureau Valley)782313
Frederick (La Salle-Peru)842442.9

BLOCKS

PlayerSetsBlocksBlocks/set
Elam (Mendota)77921.2
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)84841
Pinter (St. Bede)0.8
Shipp (Bureau Valley)78650.8
Richardson (Putnam County)83540.7
Depenbrock (La Salle-Peru)83480.6
Lucas (St. Bede)75440.6
Wachowiak (Putnam County)79470.6
Parcher (Putnam County)79450.6
Miller (Earlville)72440.6

ASSISTS

PlayerSetsAssistsAssists/set
Hecht (Princeton)826588
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)4926.6
McCook (Hall)663946
Jereb (La Salle-Peru)844445.3
Eckert (Henry-Senachwine)794195.3
Trinidad (Putnam County)682623.9
Balestri (St. Bede)3.8
Urbanski (La Salle-Peru)833033.7
Endress (Bureau Valley)782913.7
Kohler (St. Bede)3.3

DIGS

PlayerSetsDigsDigs/set
Wiesbrock (Putnam County)836037.3
Wright (Bureau Valley)783905
Vazquez (Earville)793714.6
Escatel (Mendota)793614.6
Frawley (Henry-Senachwine)783514.5
Mangan (Fieldcrest)2634.3
Trinidad (Putnam County)682864.2
Richardson (Putnam County)833374.1
Holocker (Putnam County)833414.1
Bryant (Hall)662624

ACES

PlayerSetsAcesAces/sets
Richardson (Putnam County)83670.8
Eckert (Henry-Senachwine)79600.8
Helgesen (Earlville)76540.7
Jereb (La Salle-Peru)84480.6
Potthoff (St. Bede)68400.6
Pellegrini (Hall)68400.6
Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)78450.6
Coutts (Hall)67390.6
Thompson (Henry-Senachwine)43780.6
Escatel (MHS), Delao (MHS), Wright (BV),
Miller (Earlville), Mitchell (H-S)		0.5

TEAM RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
La Salle-Peru32-68-2 (Interstate 8)
Henry-Senachwine29-67-2 (Tri-County)
Earlville21-136-3 (Little Ten)
Princeton21-157-3 (Three Rivers East)
Putnam County21-164-5 (Tri-County)
St. Bede18-13-18-1 (Tri-County)
Fieldcrest16-17-25-7 (Heart of Illinois)
Bureau Valley15-178-3 (Lincoln Trail)
Hall9-21-13-7 (Three Rivers East)
Mendota6-28-10-10 (Three Rivers East)
LaMoille1-201-8 (Little Ten)
DePue0-190-9 (Little Ten)