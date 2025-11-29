2025 NewsTribune area volleyball leaders

A look at the volleyball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Henry-Senachwine and Fieldcrest.
KILLS
|Players
|Sets
|Kills
|Kills/set
|Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)
|84
|378
|4.5
|Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)
|75
|312
|4.2
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|83
|319
|3.8
|Coutts (Hall)
|67
|231
|3.4
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|250
|3.3
|Elam (Mendota)
|77
|236
|3.1
|Denault (Mendota)
|77
|233
|3
|Keutzer (Princeton)
|83
|250
|3
|Doty (Bureau Valley)
|78
|231
|3
|Frederick (La Salle-Peru)
|84
|244
|2.9
BLOCKS
|Player
|Sets
|Blocks
|Blocks/set
|Elam (Mendota)
|77
|92
|1.2
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|84
|84
|1
|Pinter (St. Bede)
|0.8
|Shipp (Bureau Valley)
|78
|65
|0.8
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|83
|54
|0.7
|Depenbrock (La Salle-Peru)
|83
|48
|0.6
|Lucas (St. Bede)
|75
|44
|0.6
|Wachowiak (Putnam County)
|79
|47
|0.6
|Parcher (Putnam County)
|79
|45
|0.6
|Miller (Earlville)
|72
|44
|0.6
ASSISTS
|Player
|Sets
|Assists
|Assists/set
|Hecht (Princeton)
|82
|658
|8
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|492
|6.6
|McCook (Hall)
|66
|394
|6
|Jereb (La Salle-Peru)
|84
|444
|5.3
|Eckert (Henry-Senachwine)
|79
|419
|5.3
|Trinidad (Putnam County)
|68
|262
|3.9
|Balestri (St. Bede)
|3.8
|Urbanski (La Salle-Peru)
|83
|303
|3.7
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|78
|291
|3.7
|Kohler (St. Bede)
|3.3
DIGS
|Player
|Sets
|Digs
|Digs/set
|Wiesbrock (Putnam County)
|83
|603
|7.3
|Wright (Bureau Valley)
|78
|390
|5
|Vazquez (Earville)
|79
|371
|4.6
|Escatel (Mendota)
|79
|361
|4.6
|Frawley (Henry-Senachwine)
|78
|351
|4.5
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|263
|4.3
|Trinidad (Putnam County)
|68
|286
|4.2
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|83
|337
|4.1
|Holocker (Putnam County)
|83
|341
|4.1
|Bryant (Hall)
|66
|262
|4
ACES
|Player
|Sets
|Aces
|Aces/sets
|Richardson (Putnam County)
|83
|67
|0.8
|Eckert (Henry-Senachwine)
|79
|60
|0.8
|Helgesen (Earlville)
|76
|54
|0.7
|Jereb (La Salle-Peru)
|84
|48
|0.6
|Potthoff (St. Bede)
|68
|40
|0.6
|Pellegrini (Hall)
|68
|40
|0.6
|Schrock (Henry-Senachwine)
|78
|45
|0.6
|Coutts (Hall)
|67
|39
|0.6
|Thompson (Henry-Senachwine)
|43
|78
|0.6
|Escatel (MHS), Delao (MHS), Wright (BV),
Miller (Earlville), Mitchell (H-S)
|0.5
TEAM RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|La Salle-Peru
|32-6
|8-2 (Interstate 8)
|Henry-Senachwine
|29-6
|7-2 (Tri-County)
|Earlville
|21-13
|6-3 (Little Ten)
|Princeton
|21-15
|7-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Putnam County
|21-16
|4-5 (Tri-County)
|St. Bede
|18-13-1
|8-1 (Tri-County)
|Fieldcrest
|16-17-2
|5-7 (Heart of Illinois)
|Bureau Valley
|15-17
|8-3 (Lincoln Trail)
|Hall
|9-21-1
|3-7 (Three Rivers East)
|Mendota
|6-28-1
|0-10 (Three Rivers East)
|LaMoille
|1-20
|1-8 (Little Ten)
|DePue
|0-19
|0-9 (Little Ten)