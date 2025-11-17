L-P’s Mark Haberkorn inducted into Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

La Salle-Peru volleyball coach Mark Haberkorn was honored at the IHSA state tournament over the weekend for his induction into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by Liz Grzybowski)

La Salle-Peru volleyball coach Mark Haberkorn was honored at the IHSA state tournament over the weekend for his induction into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this recognition by the IVCA,” Haberkorn said. “The IVCA Hall of Fame is one of the highest coaching awards you can achieve.”

Haberkorn said it takes effort from many people, including current assistant coaches Lynne Strand, who has been with the program for 34 years, Kim Zimmerman (16 years), Amanda Hardy (14 years), Liz Grzybowski (12 years) and Laura Urbanski (10 years).

“I feel it’s not a one-person award. This is a program award. I’ve been very fortunate to have tremendous assistant coaches, talented players and special teams. That combination makes it possible to get into the Hall of Fame.”

Haberkorn said his family also played a big role in his success.

“This honor would not be possible without the support and sacrifice from my family,” Haberkorn said.

Haberkorn is 1,092-299-18 in 41 years as a head coach - 36 at La Salle-Peru and five at Lostant. He ranks third in state history for coaching wins in volleyball and No. 2 among coaches who spent their careers at public schools.

He has led his teams to 25 regional championships, four sectional titles and three state trophies, along with 16 30-win seasons and 25 25-win seasons.

Haberkorn also is a member of the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame and the Illinois High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He’s also had two teams inducted into the L-P Hall of Honor (1990, 2008).