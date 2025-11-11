L-P’s Aubrey Duttlinger named I-8 co-MVP: NewsTribune sports briefs

La Salle-Peru junior outside hitter Aubrey Duttlinger was voted the Interstate 8 Conference co-MVP along with Morris senior libero Alyssa Jepson.

L-P and Morris shared the conference title with 8-2 records.

L-P senior middle hitter Kelsey Frederick and senior setter Emma Jereb also were selected to the all-conference team, while senior outside hitter Anna Riva was an honorable mention pick.

Also earning all-conference honors were Morris seniors Hannah Linn and Lily Hansen, Sycamore senior Lana Walker and junior Khiara Thomas, Kaneland senior Grace Remsen, Rochelle senior Meredith Bruns and Ottawa senior Belle Markey.

Honorable mention selections were Morris senior Alexis Williams, Sycamore junior Lizzie Goff, Kaneland senior Abi Carter and Rochelle senior Audyn Kemp.

Mendota leads All-Three Rivers Conference selections

Conference champion and Class 1A runner-up Mendota led the way with 11 players named to the All-Three Rivers Conference team.

Mendota seniors Sebastian Carlos, Johan Cortez, Mateo Goy and Alex Beetz and junor Isaac Diaz were unanimous selections, while junior teammate Cesar Casas was a first-team pick.

Other unanimous picks were Kewanee’s Isidro Martinez Bermudez Jr. and Monmouth-Roseville’s Cee Sarcomo.

Rounding out the first team were Princeton seniors Levi Boggs and Jakoby Smallwood, DePue-Hall senior Grabiel Cano and Orion-Sherrard senior Jackson Sallows.

The second team was made up of Mendota’s Ramiro Palacios and Danny Garcia, DePue-Hall’s Fernando Morales, Monmouth-Roseville’s Lian Sang, Orion-Sherrard’s Bridger Burnham and Chase Laird, Riverdale’s Garrett Enright and Colton Heim and Kewanee’s Jackson Price, Damareon Thomas and Gustavo Bermudez.

Mendota’s Angel Orozco, Luis Ramirez and Abel Nanez, Princeton’s Landon Davis, Orion-Sherrard’s Kaden Dutton, Tyler Henkel, Jordan Marshall and Gavin Cottrell, Monmouth-Roseville’s Francisco Tomas Francisco and Sailas Cung, Riverdale’s Brandon Bristol and Kewanee’s Alex Barron.

Little Ten releases all-conference volleyball

Earlville senior Bailey Miller was selected to the 12-player All-Little Ten Conference Team in volleyball. She was a repeat selection.

Rounding out the team were Newark’s Taylor Jeffers, Morgen Hergenhahn, Rylie Carlson and Zoey Carlson, Seren’a Anna Hjerpe, Rebekah Shugrue and Kendall Whiteaker, Somonauk’s Abby Hohmann and Ady Werner, Leland’s Izzy Podnar and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Anna Herrmann.