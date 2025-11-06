Henry’s Harper Schrock named Tri-County Player of the Year

Henry-Senachwine senior Harper Schrock was voted the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year and was the only unanimous selection to the All-TCC First Team.

Henry senior Taylor Frawley was named TCC Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team selection.

Rounding out the first team were Putnam County’s Myah Richardson, Seneca’s Graysen Provance and Brooklyn Sheedy, Dwight’s Claire Sandeno, Midland’s Anna McGlasson and Roanoke-Benson’s Jordyn Tomlinson.

Second-team picks were St. Bede’s Kijah Lucas and Nelle Potthoff, Marquette’s Kinley Rick and Kelsey Cuchra, Putnam County’s Sarah Wiesbrock, Woodland’s Grace Longmore and Jaylei Leininger, Dwight’s Delaney Boucher and Lowpoint-Washburn’s Livie Belltramea.

St. Bede’s Jillian Pinter, Henry’s Brynna Anderson and Brooklynn Thompson, Seneca’s Franki Meyers, Dwight’s Sophie Buck and Kenzie Livingston, Midland’s Ella Foster and Jordyn Pyles and Roanoke-Benson’s Halle Fischer and Haley Hodel were honorable mention selections.