Senior Laylie Denault to lead “very young” Mendota roster

Mendota’s Laylie Denault plays a shot over the net against Newman. Denault led the NewsTribune area in kills last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The Mendota volleyball team is extremely young this season.

The Spikers will start two juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen in coach Demi Salazar’s second season leading the program.

“We are very young starting mostly underclassmen and juniors, but we can do things given the correct growth backing,” Salazar said.

Due to the youth, Salazar said the Spikers are “concentrating on defense.”

Sophomore Zariah Escatel will lead the back row as she’s expected to be the team’s libero. She led the area in aces last season with one per set.

“She is incredible,” Salazar said. “So we only have to get the others to work together to be successful.”

Seniors Addi Jones and Maren Atherton are varsity returners who also will play defense.

Salazar said he expects the offense to “develop fast.”

“We have multiple hitters who can place the ball,” Salazar said. “Our offense has all new setters, so it may take time to settle in. The preseason showed development though, so we have high hopes.”

Leading the way is senior Laylie Denault, who was the top hitter in the area last season at 3.9 kills per set. Denault was a NewsTribune All-Area first-team selection, as well as unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

“We can possibly see her having less focus from other teams as we bring others into our offense,” Salazar said. “While she’s known for her kills, she is also a great passer and leader. We will look to her for that.”

Senior Sydney Tolley is a “very accurate hitter”, junior Elaina Koch returns after starting at middle hitter last season, junior Harlow Folty is a “great blocker who’s shown great improvement” and junior Maraiyah Roxanne is a first-year player who “has reshaped how teams hit against us already.” Freshman Abby Delao also is expected to be one of the team’s top hitting options.

Freshman Eva Beetz and junior Kate Strouss take over as the team’s setters.

“We have all newcomers and are young,” Salazar said about the team’s setting positions. “Eva Beetz and Kate Strouss will see the most action, but our two right side hitters (Delao and Folty) are previous setters.”

Despite the youth, Salazar said the Spikers’ goal is to “go as far as we can.”

Last season, Mendota finished 7-27-1 overall and 3-7 in the Three Rivers East.