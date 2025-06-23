2025 NewsTribune Boys Tennis All-Area Team

Princeton's Landon Davis makes a return during a match this season. Davis went 24-2 and won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals at No. 2 singles. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top boys tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

John Crane

John Crane, sr., La Salle-Peru: Crane had a solid season as L-P’s No. 2 singles player, going 16-12. He finished only one win short of a state berth.

Landon Davis

Landon Davis, jr., Princeton: Davis lost only two matches during the season, his first and his last. Between the losses, he won 24, claiming first place at the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals as the Tigers’ No. 2 singles player.

Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason

Asa Gartin, sr., and Jackson Mason, jr., Princeton: The 2025 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Players of the Year led the area in wins with a 25-5 record. The duo won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals. Gartin and Mason placed third at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional to qualify for state. The pair went 1-2 at state with both losses coming against seeded teams.

Michael Milota and Danny Santoy

Michael Milota, sr., and Danny Santoy, sr., La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team went 18-11. The pair went 2-0 at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished only one win shy of a state berth.

LaSalle-Peru's Nick Olivero (Rob Oesterle)

Nick Olivero, sr., La Salle-Peru: Olivero went 22-12 as the Cavaliers’ No. 1 singles player. He placed second at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional to qualify for state. Olivero went 3-1 at the U-High Invitational.

Chase Sims

Chase Sims, sr., Princeton: The Tigers’ top singles player finished 14-12. He placed second at the Princeton and Mendota invitationals and took third at the Rochelle invitational. Sims fell one win shy of a state berth.