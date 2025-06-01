Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp has day to remember at IHSA state track meet, medals in both Class 3A hurdles races

Ottawa's Weston Averkamp competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He finished third in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110 hurdles. (Scott Anderson)

CHARLESTON — Weston Averkamp had a day to remember at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field, and he’s hoping for many more.

The Ottawa senior and EIU recruit won a pair of Class 3A medals at the IHSA state finals on Saturday, running a personal-best 38.35 seconds to finish third in the 300-meter hurdles and taking seventh in the 110 hurdles at 14.44.

Running a PR for the Pirates’ highest state place since 2006 was a nice cap to a high-school career that also included a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles last year.

“I knew something could have happened to get a better placement,” Averkamp said. “But the guys I was running against, they’re cool and they’re just good. ... I’ve got to tip my cap.”

He saw room for improvement in the 300s, even after running his best time.

“It’s a little awkward on the second hurdle because I’m within the switch of a 14-step and a 15-step,” he said. “So I’m not quite ready for it yet. I knew I had to stutter (step) that one. ... I lost a little bit of room there, but I feel like I got it back.”

Averkamp finished behind Wheaton Warrenville South’s Amari Williams (36.94) and Belleville East’s Daylin Donaldson (37.42), who ran the two fastest times in the state all season in that final.

“I’m more than grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to compete at state,” Averkamp said. “... Weeks before, I knew it was gonna be the hardest year to place. ... I mean, the times these kids were running this year — it is so impressive. I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Elsewhere, Dwight sophomore Graham Meister won his second consecutive 1A shot put title with a 17.81-meter toss. He also was sixth in the discus at 50.06.

“I just expected a lot more this year, to be honest,” Meister said. “Last year I was really surprised because no one’s been a four-time state champion (in the shot put). That’s my goal obviously.”

His objectives have changed this season.

“Last year, I was more chasing other people,” Meister said.

This spring, he was just looking to set PR after PR. His best so far was 19.20 at the sectional.

His next goal is breaking the all-class state-meet shot put record of 20.93 set by Lockport’s John Meyer in 2018.

Dwight sophomore Joe Faris finished third in the 1A 800 at 1:56.60.

Taking fourths were Sandwich pole vaulter Jacob Ross (4.50) in 2A and Seneca high jumper Matt Stach (6.51) in 1A.

Somonauk squad of juniors Landin Stillwell, Jackson Brockway and Gunnar Swenson and sophomore Caden Hamer took eighth in the 1A 4x800 relay (8:15.49).

In the wheelchair division, Seneca’s Noah Odum won the shot put (4.34) and discus (8.62).