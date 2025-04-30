Audrey Scherer drives in 8 runs in Earlville win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Earlville 13, Indian Creek 2 (5 inn.): Audrey Scherer blasted a grand slam and a two-run home run as the Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Scherer also had a double and finished with eight RBIs and three runs.

Addie Scherer had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Earlville (8-7, 3-5 LTC), while Bailey Miller scored four runs.

Riley Kelly struck out three as she earned the win in the circle.

Princeton 17, Mendota 5 (6 inn.): Avah Oertel and Ellie Harp each launched a home run as the Tigresses outslugged the Trojans for a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Oertel was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run and Harp was 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI.

Also for Princeton (9-8, 5-1 TRC East), Neveah Briddick was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run, Reese Reviglio drove in three runs with a bases-clearing triple and Piper Hansen was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Hansen also earned the win in the circle as she allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Leah Henkel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run and also took the loss in the circle for Mendota (2-10, 0-6), while Ava Eddy was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs.

Stark County 2, Bureau Valley 1 (8 inn.): Sadie Bailey went 2 for 3 and scored the Storm’s lone run in a Lincoln Trail Conference loss in Toulon.

Carly Reglin threw a complete game for BV (10-11, 4-5 LTC), allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 14, Henry-Senachwine 4: Ranbir Saini was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Alan Spencer and Stuart McGunnigal each had two hits, drove in three runs and scored a run for St. Bede (17-4, 8-3 TCC), while Carson Riva was 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, two runs and two RBIs.

Geno Dinges was the winning pitcher as he gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in four innings, while Saini threw three scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing four hits.

Carson Rowe was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs for Henry (3-13, 2-9), while Jacob Miller took the loss on the mound.

Earlville 10, Indian Creek 6: Grady Harp and Austin Todd drove in three runs each to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Harp was 1 for 5 and Todd was 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs.

Easton Fruit was the winning pitcher for Earlville (5-9, 4-4 LTC) as he gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking four in five innings.

Marquette 7, Putnam County 3: Brayden Zuniga tripled and drove in three runs as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Traxton Mattingly was 2 for 2 and scored a run for PC (15-5, 6-4 TCC), while Drew Carlson took the loss on the mound.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: Elli Sines won the 200-meter dash in 26.62 seconds and placed second in the 100 in 12.74 seconds as the La Salle-Peru girls finished second by one point in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular.

Sycamore won with 71 points followed by the Cavaliers (70) and Morris (39).

Other winners for the Cavs were Delani Duggan in the 800 (2:35.67), Sophia Woods in the 3,200 (16:31.22), Isla Kilday in the high jump (1.42 meters), Aniya Lumpkins in the long jump (9.86m) and Aubrey Duttlinger in the triple jump (9.86m).

In the boys meet, Sycamore (108) won, L-P (39) was second and Morris (27) was third.

L-P’s Griffin Hammers won the 800 (2:07.74) and ran with Daniel Gutierrez, Zachary Pocivasek and Luca Verucchi to win the 4x400 (3:40.18).

Also for L-P, Gianni Verucchi won the 3,200 (11:17.29) and Richie Santiago won the discus (47.02 meters).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Rock Valley 5-10, IVCC 1-2: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Oglesby.

COLLEGE GOLF

At Byron: IVCC shot a three-round score of 953 to place fifth among 11 teams at the NJCAA Region 4 Tournament at Prairieview Golf Club.

The Eagles shot a 323, 317 and 313 to finish six strokes shy of a national tournament berth.

Freshman Jaydon Nambo led IVCC as he tied for 15th with a 237. He lost on the second playoff hole for the final spot on the all-region team.

Also scoring for IVCC were Jonathon Cooper (238), Carson Zellers (239), Jake Delaney (242) and Carter Fenza (244).

COLLEGE TENNIS

At Chicago Heights: IVCC finished its season by tying for fifth at the NJCAA Division I Region 4 Tournament at Prairie State.

IVCC’s Alan Sifuentes placed second in singles and Sebastian Cabrera took third in singles. Cabrera and Brodie Moss finished third in doubles.