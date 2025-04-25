L-P shuts out Sycamore for second game in a row: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 3, Sycamore 0: Jett Hill threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings Thursday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

The Cavs shut out the Spartans for the second game in a row to win two of three in the series.

Hill allowed six hits, struck out six batters and walked one.

Kaedin Bond and Braydin Bond each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for L-P (10-7, 2-3 I-8), while Griffin May was 2 for 2 and drove in a run.

Princeton 3, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Ace Christiansen launched a home run, hit a double, scored a run and drove in a run to help the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory on the road.

Ryan Jagers was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Princeton (6-4-1, 3-1 TRC East), while Nolan Kloepping was 2 for 3 with a run.

Jordan Reinhardt threw a complete game shutout, allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking none.

Bureau Valley 8, Galva 0: Logan Philhower threw five shutout innings to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

He allowed one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks. Blake Foster and Brock Rediger each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Philhower also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for BV (17-4, 6-0 LTC), while Foster was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Fieldcrest 13, Henry-Senachwine 6: Lucas May went 4 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and a run as the Knights earned a nonconference victory in Henry.

Tyler Serna was 1 for 1 and scored three runs, Eli Gerdes went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and Layten Gerdes hit a solo home run.

Jordan Heider was the winning pitcher for Fieldcrest (9-7).

Carson Rowe was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Henry (3-12), while Evan Culp was 1 for 4 and drove in three runs. Rowe took the loss on the mound.

Newman 6, Hall 1: Braden Curran went 2 for 3 and scored the Red Devils’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Spring Valley.

Curran also took the loss on the mound for Hall (10-8, 2-3 TRC East).

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 4, Putnam County 0: The Panthers had three hits in a Tri-County Conference loss in Granville.

Johnathon Stunkel was the losing pitcher for PC (15-4, 6-3 TCC) as he gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Kewanee 10, Mendota 0 (6 inn.): The Trojans allowed six unearned runs in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Kewanee.

Braiden Freeman went 3 for 3 for Mendota (7-7-1, 1-3 TRC East).

SOFTBALL

Earlville 7, Putnam County 5: Audrey Scherer had two hits, two runs and two RBIs to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Addie Scherer had three hits and two RBIs for Earlville (6-7), while Sam Knauf had two hits and two RBIs. Addie Scherer also was the winning pitcher.

Valeria Villagomez tripled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs for PC (12-10), while Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle.

Princeton 9, Erie-Prophetstown 5: Izzy Gibson went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory on the road.

Avah Oertel was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Princeton (6-6, 3-1 TRC East), while Samantha Woolley was 4 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Reese Reviglio earned the win in relief.

Henry-Senachwine 15, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): Rachel Eckert was 2 for 3 and scored two runs as the Mallards rolled to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Lauren Harbison was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run for Henry (11-2), while Bella Williams and Kaitlyn Anderson each had a hit and two runs.

Rylan Davis and Eckert combined for a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

TeriLynn Timmermand doubled for the lone hit for Fieldcrest (0-7).

Newman 15, Hall 4: Caroline Morris went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Bryn Blair tripled and drove in two runs for Hall (4-11, 3-2 TRC East) while also taking the loss in the circle.

Kewanee 21-9, Mendota 5-4: The Trojans allowed 30 runs as they were swept in a Three Rivers Conference East Division doubleheader in Kewanee.

Ava Eddy and Leah Henkel each went 2 for 3 with two runs in Mendota’s 21-5, five-inning loss in the first game, while Eddy took the loss in the circle.

In the Trojans’ 9-4 loss in the second game, Alexis Nave was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Henkel was the losing pitcher.

Ridgewood 11, Bureau Valley 1 (6 inn.): Danni Benavidez had one of the Storm’s two hits and scored their lone run in a Lincoln Trail Conference loss in Manlius.

Carly Reglin took the loss in the circle for BV (10-10, 4-4 LTC).

BOYS TENNIS

Rochelle 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers lost in Rochelle.

Princeton’s Landon Davis won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Plano 1: Crystal Garcia scored a goal as the Trojans played to a draw in a nonconference game in Mendota.

TRACK & FIELD

At Granville: Putnam County finished fourth and DePue fifth among five teams in the boys and girls meets.

In the boys meet, Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez swept the throws with tosses of 14.26 meters in the shot put and 45.52 meters in the discus, while Enzo Holocker won the 110-meter hurdles (20.11 seconds) and was second in the 300 hurdles (56.41 seconds).

DePue had two runner-up finishes in Diego Perez in the high jump (1.62m) and Cristian Rodriguez in the 3,200 (13:19.23).

In the girls meet, PC’s Ella Schrowang won the 800 (3:07.75) and the 1,600 (7:28.71).

DePue had two second-place finishers in Sara Aguirre in the 400 (1:12.35) and AnaMarie Gavina in the 1,600 (11:33).

At Sandwich: Earlville placed fourth among seven teams in the boys and girls meets.

Earlville’s Jared Dormer was second in the 400 (56.27 seconds) and third in the high jump (1.57m) and Michael Clemens was second in the long jump (5.32m) and third in the 200 (24.7 seconds).

In the girls meet, Earlville’s Finley Jobst won the 1,600 (5:53.94), while Madilyn Sterchi was runner-up in the shot put (9.27m), 100 (14.02 seconds) and 200 (29.36 seconds).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Joliet 3-7, IVCC 2-13: The Eagles split a nonconference doubleheader in Joliet, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the second 13-7.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moraine Valley 8-9, IVCC 1-0: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Palos Hills, losing 8-1 and 9-0.

In the opener, Matthew Reksnis was 2 for 3 with a double and a run, while Bo Thomas took the loss on the mound.

The Eagles (9-30) had four hits in the second game. Ethan Plym was the losing pitcher.