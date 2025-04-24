Quinn McClain powers St. Bede to victory: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 10, Rochelle 0 (6 inn.): Quinn McClain smacked a home run and doubled as part of a 3 for 4 night while driving in two runs and scoring two runs to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Lili McClain was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for St. Bede (10-5), while Emma Slingsby was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Chipper Rossi was the winning pitcher for the Bruins.

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 10, Ridgeview 0 (5 inn.): Drew Overocker launched a home run, hit a double, drove in four runs and scored a run to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Colfax.

Jordan Heider went 1 for 3, scored three runs and drove in two runs for Fieldcrest (8-7, 3-3 HOIC), while Eli Gerdes was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Layten Gerdes threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out 10 batters and walking none.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 12, St. Bede 2 (6 inn.): Geno Dinges went 1 for 2 and scored two runs as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference game in Peru.

Gus Burr was 1 for 2 with an RBI for St. Bede (14-3, 6-2 TCC), while Gino Ferrari took the loss on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants lost a nonconference game in Wilmington.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Madison 3-3, IVCC 0-2: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Madison, Wisconsin.

Emma Augustine had both of IVCC’s hits in a 3-0 loss in the opener. Shae Simons took the loss in the circle as she allowed three runs on seven hits in a complete game.

In the Eagles’ 3-2, 8-inning loss in the second game, Maddy Pangrcic was 2 for 4 with a double and a run, while Avah Moriarty and Ava Lambert were each 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Lambert also was the losing pitcher for IVCC (16-16) as she gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.