Putnam County bounces back from first loss, beats Bureau Valley in 5 innings

Putnam County's Drew Carlson (5) pitches on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Putnam County High School in Granville. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

GRANVILLE - After suffering the Putnam County baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday, coach Chris Newsome talked with his players about how they needed to respond Tuesday.

The Panthers responded well.

Drew Carlson threw a complete game, the defense made no errors and turned two double plays and the offense turned seven hits into 11 runs in an 11-1, five-inning victory over Bureau Valley in a nonconference game.

“It was a lot better than (Monday’s) performance,” Newsome said. “We talked about the response we needed after not playing up to our standard. So to come out today and play pretty well in all three phases is a good response for this group.”

Carlson said the bounce back win was “good for the vibes.”

The Panthers won their first eight games before losing 7-3 to Stark County on Monday. Tuesday’s win improved Putnam County to 9-1 after the Panthers only won seven games last spring with a young roster.

“Just experience,” Carlson said about the key to the strong start. “We didn’t like to lose last year. This year, we want to win. We know we’re talented enough. We know we’re capable.

“Pitching, hitting defense, we’re just better all around this year.”

Jaden Stoddard (00) of Putnam County hits ball on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Putnam County High School in Granville. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

That showed against the Storm.

Carlson kept Bureau Valley hitless through three innings.

He walked a batter in the second and the Panthers responded with a 6-4-3 double play.

When Elijah Endress singled for the Storm’s first hit in the fourth, Carlson induced a pop out in foul territory before the Panthers turned another double play, this time a 5-4-3.

“That was great,” Carlson said about the double plays. “They stepped it up for me.”

Carlson allowed three hits while striking out two batters and walking one.

“I just threw strikes,” Carlson said. “(Monday) night we had a lot of walks, so I wanted to come out and throw strikes.”

The Storm broke through in the fifth inning when Drake Taylor doubled to right field, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

“(Carlson) was good,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. “He was pounding the zone. I thought our guys attacked at the plate. They did what they could do. It was just one of those days where we caught everything on the ground right at guys, they twisted up some double plays and that’s how it goes.”

The Panthers took a couple innings to get their offense going.

Putnam County drew two walks but left both runners stranded in the first and was set down in order in the second before sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in the third.

Logan Philhower (19) of Bureau Valley pitches on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Putnam County High School in Granville. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

AJ Furar started the inning with a single, Johnathon Stunkel ripped an RBI double, Carlson delivered a two-run single, Jaden Stoddard brought in a run with a fielder’s choice and Miles Main had an RBI groundout.

The Panthers also took advantage of two passed balls, two wild pitches and two errors in the inning.

“In that inning, we got our base hits and then we took advantage of what they gave us after that,” Newsome said.

Putnam County tacked on four more in the fourth, including an RBI single by Furar and a two-run triple by Stoddard on a hard line drive that was misplayed in right field.

Logan Philhower took the loss for the Storm (8-4) as he gave up seven runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in two innings.

“We new they’re a good club and they’ve got a good approach,” Schisler said. “We didn’t rise to the occasion, so all we can do is dust it off and come back Thursday.”