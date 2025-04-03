Princeton places second at Rosenberry Invite: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Princeton won three events Wednesday to place second at the 12-team Rosenberry Invite at Westwood Complex.

The Tigresses scored 73 points to finish behind Fulton (98). Bureau Valley (42) placed fifth, St. Bede (34.5) finished seventh, Amboy co-op (26) was ninth and Hall (2) was 12th.

Jocelyn Strouss won the 800 meters in 2:38.43 for Princeton, while teammate Ashlynn Weber won the triple jump with a leap of 10.18 meters.

Strouss also ran with Alexandra Waca, Payton Frueh and Camryn Driscoll to win the 4x800 relay in 10:44.99 and teamed with Ruby Acker, Danika Burden and Driscoll to finish second in the 4x400 in 4:27.28.

Acker and Frueh finished two-three in 5:55.11 and 5:56.24, respectively, in the 1,600, while Annie Thompson and Josie Sirens were two-three in the pole vault by clearing 2.28 meters and 2.13 meters, respectively.

Elise House and Maddie Wetzell had runner-up finishes for the Storm. House ran a 1:04.43 in the 400 and Wetzell clocked a 13:52.84 in the 3,200.

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich was a double winner in the 400 (1:01.76) and the 60 hurdles (9.13 seconds), while teammate Savannah Bray was second in the shot put with a toss of 10.77 meters.

For Amboy, Maddie Althaus placed third in the 400 (1:04.99) and fourth in the 60 (8.41 seconds).

Natalia Zamora was Hall’s top finisher with a fifth place in the 60 hurdles in 10.8 seconds.