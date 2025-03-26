L-P’s offense continues to surge in win over Princeton

L-P's Izzy Pecchio high fives coach Randy Huebe after hitting a double against Princeton on Tuesday at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

LA SALLE – With quite a few new players on the roster and some returning players moving to different positions, it took La Salle-Peru coach Randy Huebbe a few games to figure out what he had.

After the Cavaliers lost their first two games, they’ve won their last three after a 10-0, five-inning win over Princeton in a nonconference game Tuesday.

“We have a lot of new kids on this team,” Huebbe said. “It’s taken me learning what I can trust them doing.”

The Cavs managed just four runs through their first two games, but have scored 32 in the last three.

“I think we really came together as a team,” L-P catcher Mackenzie Chamberlain said. “Our first two games, we weren’t really there as a team yet. We all are very good individuals, but I think since the Morton game (a 13-8 win in the third game), we’ve started to come together as a team and we’re playing as one, which is really helping out.

“(Offensively), I feel like we’re getting better at adjusting. We’re hitting as a team. We’re letting each other know what we’re seeing, what we need to fix and what to look out for.”

L-P's Karmen Piano slides safely into home to score the teams first run against Princeton on Tuesday at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Chamberlain, a first-year varsity player, did not start the second game – a 6-1 loss to Marengo – but since has been hot at the plate.

The sophomore is 5 for 11 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and four runs in the last three games. She’s hit homers in back-to-back games, including a two-run shot just to the right of the 210-foot sign in center field in the fifth inning against Princeton.

Chamberlain also had an RBI single in L-P’s six-run first inning.

“It’s feeling pretty great,” Chamberlain said about homers in two straight games. “I usually never do that. I’m usually known as a contact hitter, but getting the bat behind the ball, it’s really boosting my self esteem.”

Karmen Piano got the Cavs going in the first as she led off with a double and scored on a single by Callie Mertes. Anna Riva had a sacrifice fly that chased Princeton starter Autumn Oertel after one-third an inning, and Izzy Pecchio delivered the big blow of the inning with a three-run double off the high wall in straightaway center.

“I told them to be aggressive in the zone and try to go the other way because their pitcher does throw outside,” Huebbe said.

The Cavs couldn’t sustain their early success against Princeton reliever Reese Reviglio over 3⅔ innings.

“She threw them off with her speed,” Princeton coach Jhavon Hayes said.

L-P did got going against against the Tigresses’ third pitcher with Chamberlain’s homer and Mertes’ two-run single that ended the game in the sixth.

L-P pitcher Taylor Vescogni fires a pitch to Princeton on Tuesday at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

While L-P’s offense had a big game, the Cavs’ pitchers were dominant as well as Taylor Vescogni and Claire Boudreau combined for a no-hitter.

Vescogni struck out 14 and walked two in 5⅓ innings, while Boudreau was perfect in two-thirds an inning with a strikeout.

“Taylor threw her riseball so well,” Chamberlain said. “Taylor’s riseball and overall speed is phenomenal. I love catching her. It’s so great to get back to catching her after not for so long.

“Claire came in and threw her riseball. Claire’s changeup at the end came in handy.”

For Princeton, Oertel, Kelsea Klingenberg and Makayla Hecht were the only players to put the ball in play.

“We didn’t make adjustments,” Hayes said. “We have to remember what we practiced because that was not it.”