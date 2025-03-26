L-P baseball no-hits Hall in 10-0 win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 10, Hall 0: Gavin Kallis threw 6⅔ hitless innings with 15 strikeouts Tuesday as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Jackson Piecha struck out the only batter he faced to finish off the no-hitter for L-P (3-2).

Brevyn Vogel went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Cavaliers offense, which scored four runs in the third inning, five in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Braylin Bond was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Grey Ernat and Kaedin Bond each had a hit, two runs and an RBI.

Geno Ferrari took the loss for the Red Devils (3-3).

St. Bede 11, Fieldcrest 1 (5 inn.): Alan Spencer tripled and had three RBIs and a run as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Geno Dinges went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (3-0), while Gino Ferrari was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Ranbir Saini threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Jordan Heider had two of Fieldcrest’s three hits and took the loss on the mound for the Knights (2-1).

Putnam County 5, Seneca 2: Maddox Poole doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run as the Panthers won their Tri-County Conference opener in Granville.

Johnathon Stunkel doubled and scored twice for PC (4-0), while Drew Carlson was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Kade Zimmerlein allowed one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings, while Traxton Mattingly gave up one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Bureau Valley 5, Mercer County 3: Elijah Endress blasted a three-run home run during the Storm’s four-run fourth inning in a nonconference victory in Manlius.

He finished with three RBIs and two runs, while Bryce Helms was 2 for 4 with a run and Drake Taylor was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Logan Philhower was the winning pitcher for BV (4-0) as he gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Dwight 17, Henry-Senachwine 2 (5 inn.): Carson Rowe went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Mallards lost in their Tri-County Conference opener in Henry.

Jayden DeWeerth was 1 for 2 with an RBI for Henry (0-3). Jacob Miller took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 4, Dwight 1: Lauren Harbison tripled and scored a run and also threw a complete game to lead the Mallards to a victory in their Tri-County Conference opener in Henry.

Harbison allowed one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Bella Williams doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Henry (2-0), while Harper Schrock tripled and scored a run.

Seneca 17, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.): The Panthers did not record a hit in their Tri-County Conference opener in Granville.

Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle for PC (1-3).

Mercer County 8, Bureau Valley 2: Kadyn Haage went 2 for 4 with a double and a run as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Emily Wright doubled and drove in a run for BV (3-2), while Mallery Maubach took the loss in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Rochelle 0: Crystal Garcia scored on an assist by Noemi Arteaga with 2:27 left in the game to lift the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Rochelle.

Mendota is now 2-1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Highland 12-10, IVCC 2-6: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Peru.

Nolan VanDuzer had a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run in IVCC’s 12-2 loss in the opener, while Braden Reilly took the loss on the mound.

In the Eagles’ 10-6 loss in the second game, Cade Baldauf was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Matthew Reksnis was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Black Hawk 8-10, IVCC 0-0: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Moline.