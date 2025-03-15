Hall softball looking for continued improvement, more wins

Hall third baseman Ava Delphi puts the tag on Princeton's Caroline Keutzer during a game last season. (Mike Vaughn)

The Hall softball team will be young this season with only two seniors on the roster, but the Red Devils do have some experience despite the youth.

The Red Devils return three starters in junior Charlie Pellegrini (.365 average, four doubles, three triples in 2024) and sophomores Caroline Morris (.382 average, nine doubles) and Ava Delphi (.418 average, six doubles, one triple, two home runs), while senior Kennedy Wozniak, junior Haven Rossi and sophomore Leah Burkart also contributed last spring.

“I think we have really good team chemistry this year,” Hall coach Elle Herrmann said. “We have strong leadership and some younger girls who want to contribute to the program. Everyone in the program wants to continue improving.”

Last season, Hall went 4-23 after earning just one victory in 2023.

“I want to be more disciplined in every aspect of the game,” Herrmann said. “I think we can win more games. Ultimately, we want to keep improving and progressing forward.”

Pellegrini will do the bulk of the pitching after serving as the team’s primary pitcher as a sophomore. Delphi and junior Brynn Blair also will see time in the circle.

“I think our pitchers are stronger and more knowledgable this year,” Herrmann said. “We are going to keep them healthy and keep evolving our pitching.”

Morris returns behind the plate and will also see time in the infield and outfield. Wozniak and Burkart will catch as well with Wozniak also playing outfield and Burkart playing third base.

Pellegrini will see time in the middle infield and outfield when not pitching, Delphi returns at shortstop, senior Ella Sterling came out for the team and will play first base and Blair will see time at first base.

Rossi, juniors Kailey Edwards and Aubrey Merkel and freshman Leah Pelka could see time in the outfield, while Pelka, sophomore Jessica Casford and freshman Jacalynn Qasem may see time in the infield.

Herrmann said the Red Devils “have some experimenting to do with our lineup” but Pellegrini, Morris and Delphi will be near the top of the order with Wozniak, Burkart and Rossi possibly in the mix as well.

Burkart, Rossi and Wozniak are potential middle of the order hitters.

“I expect our offense to be more aggressive this year,” Herrmann said. “I think we’ll be more effective with our bats and more savvy around the base path.”