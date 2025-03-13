St. Bede baseball young, but experienced as Bruins look for more postseason success

After winning a regional championship, playing in a sectional final and recording their second consecutive 20-plus win season in 2024, the St. Bede baseball team was hit hard by graduation.

The Bruins lost catcher Nathan Husser, the NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year, along with first-team Newstribune All-Area pitcher Alex Ankiewicz, first-team All-Area outfielder Ryan Slingsby, second-team All-Area infielder Luke Tunnell and honorable mention All-Area pitcher Seth Ferrari.

However, the cupboard is far from bare for the Bruins as they return several players who were key contributors last year.

Senior Alan Spencer and junior Gino Ferrari are returning All-Area players, while senior Aiden Mullane, juniors Gus Burr, Carson Riva and AJ Hermes and sophomores Geno Dinges and Ranbir Saini, also gained varsity experience last spring.

“We are younger this season but have experienced varsity action and our players had a good summer season,” said St. Bede coach Bill Booker, who is 151-112 as he enters his 10th season leading the Bruins and is 526-378 entering his 30th season as a head coach.

Pitching was a strength for the Bruins last spring as they recorded a 2.83 team ERA.

While St. Bede lost Ankiewivz (5-2, 1.38 ERA) and Seth Ferrari (6-4, 3.55 ERA, 74 strikeouts), the Bruins have a strong one-two punch in Spencer (5-3, 1.90 ERA) and Gino Ferrari (2-2, 1.96 ERA).

“Alan Spencer and Gino Ferrari have extensive varsity experience on the mound,” Booker said. “Burr was used in a relief role, while Hermes Riva, Dinges and Saini also saw some time on the mound last season.”

Offensively, the Bruins have some holes to fill in the lineup.

Husser led the area in RBIs and was top five in the area in batting average, home runs, triples, doubles and runs, Slingsby was top 10 in the area in batting average, RBIs, runs and doubles, and Tunnell ranked top 10 in the area in RBIs and doubles.

However, plenty of production returns to the St. Bede lineup.

Burr led the area in runs with 42, ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (2), triples (3) and RBIs (22) while hitting .330, while Gino Ferrari was top 10 in the area with 24 RBIs and three triples and hit .298, Spencer (16 RBIs, 13 R) and Dinges (14 R) each hit .333.

“Burr, Spencer, Ferrari, Dinges must spark our offense due to their production last year, but we also look for Mullane, Riva, Hermes to build off their 2024 experience,” Booker said. “We look for the hot bat and most versatile players to be in the starting lineup.”

Defensively, Spencer, Burr and Mullane are vying for time in the infield along with junior Ryan Soliman and sophomore Stuart McGunnigal.

Riva and sophomore Brennen Hirst are working to replace Husser behind the plate.

Dinges, Saini, Ferrari, Hermes and junior Drew Carboni could see time in the outfield.

The Bruins are hoping to once again compete for postseason hardware.

“Our conference and nonconference schedule will most certainly prepare us for the postseason,” Booker said. “As with every team, we are awaiting warmer weather and will be building to be playing our best baseball at the end of May into June.”