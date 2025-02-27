February 27, 2025
Fieldcrest advances to regional final: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

By Kevin Chlum
Fieldcrest senior Eddie Lorton was named as MVP of the 2024 Colmone Classic at Hall High School. (Kevin Hieronymus)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 62, Clifton Central 50: Eddie Lorton scored 23 points Wednesday to lead the No. 3-seeded Knights to a victory over the No. 6 Comets in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.

Layten Gerdes had 16 points and Jordan Heider added 15 for Fieldcrest (23-9), which will play No. 2 Bishop McNamara in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop McNamara (23-7) advanced with a 55-42 win over Prairie Central in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Forreston 67, St. Bede 56: Mason Ross and Halden Hueneburg scored 14 points each as the No. 7-seeded Bruins saw their season end with a loss to the No. 3 Cardinals in a Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal.

St. Bede finishes 14-18.

