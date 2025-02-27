Fieldcrest advances to regional final: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest senior Eddie Lorton was named as MVP of the 2024 Colmone Classic at Hall High School. (Kevin Hieronymus)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 62, Clifton Central 50: Eddie Lorton scored 23 points Wednesday to lead the No. 3-seeded Knights to a victory over the No. 6 Comets in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.

Layten Gerdes had 16 points and Jordan Heider added 15 for Fieldcrest (23-9), which will play No. 2 Bishop McNamara in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop McNamara (23-7) advanced with a 55-42 win over Prairie Central in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Forreston 67, St. Bede 56: Mason Ross and Halden Hueneburg scored 14 points each as the No. 7-seeded Bruins saw their season end with a loss to the No. 3 Cardinals in a Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal.

St. Bede finishes 14-18.