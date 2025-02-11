L-P girls basketball tops Prairie Central: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 56, Prairie Central 24: Brie Ruppert scored 14 points Monday to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Kelsey Frederick had 10 points for L-P, while Elli Sines added nine points.

Princeton 46, Erie-Prophetstown 33: Camryn Driscoll scored 22 points and made three steals as the Tigresses clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference East Division title with a win over the Panthers in Prophetstown.

Princeton and Kewanee each finished 8-2 in league play.

Keighley Davis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Princeton.

Newman 47, Hall 37: Ella Sterling scored 12 points as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Charlie Pellegrini added 10 points for Hall.

Bureau Valley 50, ROWVA/Williamsfield 41: The Storm trailed 21-10 at halftime but outscored ROWVA 26-11 in the third quarter en route to a comeback victory in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament in Kewanee.

Libby Endress scored 19 points to lead the Storm, while Brynley Doty had 11 points and Brooke Helms added nine.

Fieldcrest 49, U-High 44: Macy Gochanour scored 22 points as the Knights earned a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Pru Mangan had 15 points for Fieldcrest (15-13), while TeriLynn Timmerman contributed eight points.

Kewanee 58, Mendota 34: The Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 60, Woodland 30: Jordan Heider scored 23 points as the Knights rolled to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Eddie Lorton contributed 14 points for Fieldcrest.

LaMoille 57, Alden-Hebron 51: The Lions earned a nonconference victory in Hebron.

Polo 60, Earlville 55: Adam Waite had 24 points, 15 rebounds and four assists as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Polo.

Easton Fruit had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Earlville (12-16), while Grady Harp contributed 11 points, and five assists.

BOYS SWIMMING

At Byron: The La Salle-Peru co-op placed second at the Northern Illinois Independent Invite on Saturday.

The Cavaliers scored 292 points to finish behind Byron (300).

L-P’s Bo Weitl, Brian Lowery, Caleb Strand and Vince Wargo won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:55.71.

Weitl won the 100 backstroke (1:03.1), Lowery won the 200 individual medley (2:21.29) and Strand won the 500 freestyle (5:46.65).

Other winners for the Cavs were Tucker Ditchfield in the 200 freestyle (1:58.64) and Kaiden Lemke in the 100 freestyle (58.82 seconds).