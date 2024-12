BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille 75, Alden-Hebron 31: Tyler Billhorn poured in 41 points Wednesday to break LaMoille’s single-game scoring record as the Lions rolled to a nonconference victory in LaMoille.

Billhorn also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Brayden Klein had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals for LaMoille.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stark County 43, Bureau County 30: Libby Endress scored 14 points as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Toulon.