2024 NewsTribune Boys Soccer All-Area Team

Mendota's Cesar Casas kicks the ball during the Trojans' 2-0 win over Aurora Central Catholic in the Class 1A Mendota Supersectional. (MaKade Rios of Shaw Local)

A look at the top boys soccer players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Grabiel Cano

Grabiel Cano, Jr, F, DePue-Hall: Cano was the top offensive threat for the Little Giants with 21 goals, which ranks fourth in the area. He also had seven assists for DePue (10-15-1). Cano was voted to the All-Three Rivers Conference team.

Cesar Casas

Cesar Casas, so., MF, Mendota: Casas was the area’s leading scorer with 32 goals. He also had 12 assists, which was second in the area. He helped Mendota place third in the Class 1A state tournament. Casas scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute left in the sectional final and scored in the supersectional. He was first-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

David Casas

David Casas, sr., MF, Mendota: Casas was a strong leader for the Trojans, helping Mendota place third at state in Class 1A. Casas scored eight goals, including one in the regional final, and had six assists. He was unanimously voted to the All-Three Rivers Conference team.

Johan Cortez (Scott Anderson)

Johan Cortez, jr., MF, Mendota: The 2024 NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year finished with 28 goals, which was third in the area, and 28 assists, which led the area. He had a hat trick in the regional final and scored Mendota’s only goal in regulation of the third-place state game. He was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference selection.

Isaac Diaz

Isaac Diaz, so, F, Mendota: Diaz was one of four scoring options for Mendota. He finished with 31 goals, which ranked second in the area. He scored two goals in the sectional semifinals and one in the supersectional to help Mendota reach the Class 1A state tournament for the first time. He was named first-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Asa Gartin

Asa Gartin, sr., D, Princeton: Gartin was a strong defender for the Tigers. “He is strong and fast and covers up many of our mistakes,” coach David Gray said. Gartin also scored four goals. Gartin was voted first-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Adrian Gonzalez

Adrian Gonzalez, jr., D, La Salle-Peru: Gonzalez helped the Cavaliers record five shutouts. He also contributed on offense with two goals and four assists.

Mateo Goy

Mateo Goy, jr., GK, Mendota: Goy made 103 saves and allowed 24 goals in 30 games. Goy recorded three shutouts in the postseason and never gave up more than one goal in a game in the playoffs to help the Trojans place third in Class 1A. He was named second-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez, sr., D, Mendota: Martinez was the leader of a defense that gave up just 25 goals in 30 games. Martinez also scored three goals and had 11 assists, which ranked third in the area. Martinez was named first-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Ismael Mejia

Ismael Mejia, so., MF, La Salle-Peru: Mejia led L-P’s offense as he finished with eight goals and nine assists, which ranked fifth in the area.

Osvaldo Morales

Osvaldo Morales, sr., MF, DePue-Hall: Morales was solid in the middle for the Little Giants. He scored eight goals and had five assists. Morales was named second-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Chase Sims

Chase Sims, sr., F, Princeton: Sims was the top offensive threat for the Tigers as he finished with 11 goals. He scored a hat trick in Princeton’s regional semifinal victory. He was voted first-team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Honorable Mention: Ilan Bardot, sr., DePue-Hall; Sebastian Carlos, jr., Mendota; Landon Davis, jr., Princeton; Abe Garcia, so., La Salle-Peru; Cameron Kelly, sr., Mendota; Ramiro Palacios, jr., Mendota; Adan Pantoja, fr., La Salle-Peru; Izaiah Smallwood, sr., Princeton