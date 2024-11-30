NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Ella Sterling

Hall’s Ella Sterling got off to a strong start for her senior basketball season.

Sterling scored 17 points in a season-opening win over Stark County in the Princeton Holiday Tournament and followed with 22 points in a win over IVC as the Red Devils won their pool.

An injury limited her the rest of the tournament. Hall finished third in the tournament.

For her performance, Sterling was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Sterling answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Besides Hall’s gym, where is your favorite place to play?

Sterling: My favorite place to play is the Ottawa High School gym because I played there in the summer with my teammates.

Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

Sterling: The best player I have played against was the Morrison High School center (Camryn Veltrop) last year in regionals.

What is your best skill on the basketball court?

Sterling: My best skill on the basketball court is my defense.

What is the best food you ate at Thanksgiving?

Sterling: The best food I ate on Thanksgiving was the baked mac and cheese.

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Sterling: My favorite Christmas movie is ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’

What is your favorite holiday tradition?

Sterling: My favorite holiday tradition is putting up the ornaments on our tree.

What is your most played song recently?

Sterling: My most played song is ‘Sticky’ by Tyler, the Creator.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?

Sterling: If I had a superpower, I would choose to fly because it would be cool.

What are your plans after high school?

Sterling: My plans after high school are to attend college and play a collegiate sport.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance in the Princeton tournament?

Sterling: I think my individual performance was good as a team member. We played well as a team during the tournament.