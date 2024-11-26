Tillman brothers lead Mendota to opening win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 79, Morrison 59: Freshman Cole Tillman scored 20 points to lead the Trojans to a season-opening victory in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.

Aden Tillman scored 18 points for Mendota, while Cam Kelly added 12 points.

Woodland 57, St. Bede 35: Gus Burr scored seven points as the Bruins started the season with a loss in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.

Indian Creek 63, LaMoille 39: Tyler Billhorn scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Lions lost in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament in Ashton.

Braden Fischer contributed nine points and five rebounds for LaMoille.

Dwight 60, Earlville 42: Adam Waite had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Red Raiders lost their opener in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.

Grady Harp had 13 points for Earlville.

United 54, Henry-Senachwine 43: The Mallards lost their first game in the ROWVA-Williamsfield Holiday Tournament in Williamsfield.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roanoke-Benson 59, St. Bede 45: Quinn McClain scored 15 points as the Bruins lost their Tri-County Conference opener in Roanoke.

Savannah Bray added 11 points for St. Bede.

Seneca 53, Putnam County 35: Addy Leatherman scored 13 points as the Panthers lost their Tri-County Conference opener in Granville.

Maggie Spratt added 12 points for PC (2-3).

Marquette 48, Henry-Senachwine 40: Lauren Harbison had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists as the Mallards lost their Tri-County Conference opener in Ottawa.

Kaitlyn Anderson contributed nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal for Henry.

Pontiac 64, Fieldcrest 40: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 17 points as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Pontiac.

Pru Mangan added 15 points for Fieldcrest (2-3).

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,721, Streator 1,986: Emerson Vasquez bowled a 629 series with a 246 high game to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Zach Quick rolled a 623 series for L-P, including a 253 high game, while Grady Sandor contributed a 516 series.

Mendota 3,346, Hall 2,269: BJ Bresley rolled a 650 series, including a 245 high game, to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Paxton Bauer bowled a 617 series for Mendota, while Kooper Novak added a 593 series.

At Plainfield: La Salle-Peru placed fifth in the Silver Division of the Plainfield North Strikefest on Saturday as the Cavaliers racked up 5,487 pins in six games.

Grady Sandor led L-P with a 1,205 six-game series, including a 236 high game, while Aiden McCray added a 1,135 series.