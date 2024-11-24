Fieldcrest finishes fifth in Irish-Falcon tourney: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 53, Herscher 32: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 23 points to lead the Knights to a victory in the fifth-place game of the Falcon-Irish Tournament.

Mangan had 15 points for Fieldcrest (2-2), while Macy Gochanour added eight points.

Gochanour was named to the all-tournament team.

At Princeton: Maggie Spratt scored six points as Putnam County lost 39-21 to IVC in the silver bracket of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Addy Leatherman added four points for the Panthers (2-2), who finished fifth.

In the bronze bracket, Kaitlyn Anderson scored 10 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two blocks as Henry-Senachwine lost 38-33 to Stark County. Brynna Anderson added eight points, three rebounds and two steals for the Mallards. Henry (1-3) finished eighth.

Mendota (1-3) finished sixth.

Kaitlyn Anderson and Spratt were voted to the all-tournament team.

East Peoria 54, St. Bede 39: Savannah Bray scored 12 points as the Bruins lost in the Bank of Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.

The Bruins finished 1-3 in the tournament.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 69, Oakton 43: Hunter Staton came off the bench to drain seven 3-pointers and score 27 points to lead the Eagles to a victory in a region game in Oglesby.

Qu’amar Hobbs added 13 points for IVCC (3-5).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oakton 96, IVCC 30: The Eagles fell to 1-5 with a loss in Oglesby.

IVCC trailed 20-5 after one quarter and 55-13 at halftime.