Putnam County beats Henry at Princeton Tournament: Wednesday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Girls basketball

Putnam County 23, Henry-Senachwine 21: At Princeton, Maggie Spratt scored eight points to help the Panthers edge the Mallards in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Addy Leatherman added six points for PC, which finished 1-1 in its pool.

Kaitlyn Anderson scored six points and pulled down 21 boards for the Mallards (0-2), while Lauren Harbison added five points and five boards.

Aurora Central Catholic 55, La Salle-Peru 21: Brie Ruppert scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Cavaliers lost in the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk.

Phoebe Shetterly added five points and six rebounds for L-P (1-2).

Rockford East 37, Earlville 31: Natalie Hall had 10 points and nine rebounds as the Red Raiders lost in the IMSA Invite in Aurora.

Addie Scherer added eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for Earlville (0-3).

Boys bowling

Mendota 3,544, LaSalle Peru 3,368: At Mendota, Alex Holland had the top series at the meet, rolling an impressive 721 with a match-high single game of 267.

Kooper Novak rolled a 256 on his way to a 652 series for Mendota. Marqis Lorenzini had the top single game for L-P with a 264 and a series of 620 for the Cavaliers.