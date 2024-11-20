November 20, 2024
NewsThank You VeteransSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

2024 NewsTribune Girls Tennis All-Area Team

By Kevin Chlum
LaSalle Peru senior Eva Cervantes hits a shot during the singles third-place match of Saturday's Class 1A Ottawa Sectional at the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility.

La Salle-Peru senior Eva Cervantes hits a shot during the third-place singles match at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional. Cervantes finished 22-14 and qualified for state. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

A look at the top girls tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Eva Cervantes

Eva Cervantes

Eva Cervantes, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Cervantes had an area-best 22 wins this season as she finished 22-14. She placed first at No. 3 singles and in No. 3 doubles with Phoebe Shetterly in the L-P Red and Green Invite and placed second in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at No. 1 singles. She placed third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional to qualify for state.

Kylee Halm and Izzy Pecchio

Kylee Halm and Izzy Pecchio

Kylee Halm, sr. and Izzy Pecchio, sr., La Salle-Peru: Halm and Pecchio won the No. 2 doubles bracket at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished with a 10-4 record. The duo placed fourth at the Ottawa Sectional to qualify for state. Halm and Pecchio went 1-2 at state to finish as a top-48 doubles team.

Raleigh Leininger and Haylee Pangrcic

Raleigh Leininger and Haylee Pangrcic

Raleigh Leininger, sr. and Haylee Pangrcic, sr., La Salle-Peru: Leininger and Pangrcic had the best winning percentage in the area as they went 13-1 on the season. The pair won the No. 3 doubles bracket at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.

Elena Leone and Cali Mickley

Elena Leone and Cali Mickley

Elena Leone, sr., and Cali Mickley, sr., La Salle-Peru: The 2024 NewsTribune Girls Tennis Players of the Year went 2-2 at the state tournament to finish as a top-32 doubles team in Class 1A. Leone and Mickley placed third at No. 1 doubles in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished third in the Ottawa Sectional. They finished 12-11.

Grace Pecchio

Grace Pecchio

Grace Pecchio, sr., La Salle-Peru: Pecchio went 16-7 in singles play. She won the No. 4 singles bracket at the L-P Red and Green Invite and won the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at No. 2 singles. She placed fourth at the Ottawa Sectional to qualify for state.

Emilee Merkel

Emilee Merkel

Emilee Merkel, sr., Princeton: Merkel went 15-11 in singles play for the Tigresses. She helped Princeton win the Newman Invite and place second at the Mendota Invite. Merkel ended her season with a three-set loss at the Geneseo Sectional to an eventual state qualifier.

Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe

Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe

Nora Schneider, sr. and Fiona Wempe, sr., Princeton: Schneider and Wempe went 14-8 at No. 1 doubles, helping the Tigresses win the Newman Invite and place second at the Mendota Invite. Schneider was named team MVP, and Wempe earned the team’s Sportsmanship Award.

Have a Question about this article?