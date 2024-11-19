L-P girls basketball routs Newark in opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 57, Newark 11: Elli Sines scored nine points to help the Cavaliers open the season with a victory at the Somonauk Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk.

Brie Ruppert and Drew Depenbrock each had eight points for L-P, while Kelsey Frederick added seven points.

At Princeton: Hall and Mendota opened the season with victories at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Ella Sterling scored 17 points to lead the Red Devils to a 52-23 victory over Stark County, while Caroline Morris added nine points.

Hall led 26-9 at halftime and 41-14 after three quarters.

Mendota scored 24 points in the second quarter to help the Trojans pull away for a 52-13 victory over Lowpoint-Washburn. Mendota led 35-9 at halftime.

Laylie Denault scored 13 points to lead the Trojans, while Crystal Garcia added nine points.

Fieldcrest 47, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 41: Macy Gochanour poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Knights to a season-opening victory in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan.

Peoria Notre Dame 74, St. Bede 28: The Bruins opened the season with a loss to the defending Class 2A state champions at the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.

Ashlyn Ehm and Savanna Bray each had six points for St. Bede, while Lili McClain added five points.

Harvest Christian 53, Earlville 12: Natalie Hall had four points and four assists as the Red Raiders lost their season opener in the IMSA Invite.

Audrey Scherer grabbed 11 rebounds for Earlville.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,162, Ottawa 2,840: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 592 series to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Aiden McCray bowled a 580 series for L-P, while Grady Sandor added a 551 series.