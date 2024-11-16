NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Mateo Goy

Mendota junior goalkeeper Mateo Goy made key saves for the Trojans throughout the season.

He stepped his game up even more for the Class 1A state tournament.

Goy made three saves in Mendota’s 1-0 loss to eventual state champion Normal U-High in the semifinal and recorded eight saves and made a diving stop in the penalty kick round to help the Trojans beat Columbia 2-1 in penalty kicks in the third-place game.

“Mateo saved his best two performances of the year for our two games at state,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “The kid was unbelievable in goal. He was under quite a bit of pressure both games and he stayed composed and confident and made a few ESPN top 10 worthy saves. Communicating and leading out of the back like he always does was huge for our defense also. I was very proud of him. I know he takes playing GK very seriously and puts in work to get better. So to see it all come together for us on the big stage was great to see.”

For his performance, Goy was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Goy answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

How old were you when you started playing soccer and how did you get into it?

Goy: I was 4 or 5 and my mom signed me up.

What do you enjoy about playing soccer?

Goy: It takes away all my stress. I’ve made amazing friends. I love the guys I play with now. There are a lot of plusses to it but those are the main reasons.

What makes you a good soccer player?

Goy: Hard work. I work very hard in the offseason and during season I work even harder to be a better player.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Goy: Our town’s reaction to us going to state. Winning the supersectional 2-0 at home is probably my favorite moment of my high school career and favorite ever probably.

If you’re coming home from a road game, where do you like to stop to eat and what do you get?

Goy: I’d go to McDonalds and I get a 10-piece (nuggets) and a Sprite.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Goy: I’d go to England. I’ve been there before and it was really fun. I’d love to go see Liverpool play.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Goy: I don’t think I can ever stop watching ‘Batman.’ I love ‘Batman.’ It’s the most entertaining movie ever.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Goy: Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s almost 40 and he’s working hard every day. I’d love to have that mentality.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Goy: My favorite subject in school is math. I really do enjoy math. Even though I’m not the best at it sometimes, it’s still my favorite subject.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Goy: I think I did very well in the big moments, but there also were small moments where I could have done better with passing and stuff. For the majority, I did pretty good, I think.